SANTIAGO, CHILE – MAY 19: Andrea Lee celebrates after defeating Veronica Macedo in their women’s flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Movistar Arena on May 19, 2018 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Earlier today via social media, former UFC middleweight, “Crazy” Tim Credeur announced the addition of a major UFC player to his Gladiators Academy team in Lafayette, LA. UFC flyweight “KGB” Andrea Lee will now join the ranks of Gladiators. This will be an amazing addition to Lee’s game, training with one of the best BJJ teachers in all of the world.

Andrea Lee Joins Gladiators Academy

Per Credeur’s Instagram post, “Gladiators Academy is proud to welcome Andrea KGB Lee to the team! Andrea is a UFC women’s superstar at 125 lbs and will be fighting in December at the UFC Fight Night in Milwaukee, WI! She will be doing her training camp here in Lafayette with me, the coaches, and the crew and we intend to ensure that her fight in December is a SPECTACULAR PERFORMANCE and another step on the road to create another LOUISIANA bred UFC CHAMPION!! Stay tuned for GREATNESS!!”

Lee is expected to meet Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC on Fox 31: Lee vs. Iaquinta II on December 15, 2018. Currently, Clark is ranked 10th while Lee is ranked 15th in the current UFC women’s flyweight standings. Lee is also currently on a five-fight winning streaking. She earned Fight of the Night honors in her UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Usman against Veronica Macedo.

“We’re going to take the BELT!” Credeur told MMASucka. He also stated this is a long-term investment into Lee’s career to help her obtain the UFC gold. Credeur is the first BJJ black belt in the state of Louisiana. He earned his black belt under seven-time world champion, Rodrigo “Comprido” Medeiros.

