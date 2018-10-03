Mike Davis kicks Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria in their featherweight fight during Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series at the TUF Gym on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/DWTNCS LLC)

Island Fights 51 will take place on December 21, 2018, and will be headlined by Greg Hardy vs. Dakota Merritt (Hardy first reported by Ariel Helwani/ESPN, Merritt first reported as his opponent by MMAJunkie). However, this event is going to be MUCH bigger than just Greg Hardy.

Island Fights executives expect this 6-fight card on UFC Fight Pass to break records for third-party content viewership. After more fights for the card get finalized and announced, Island Fights 51 will be one of the biggest fight cards to ever stream on UFC’s streaming service. The following three fighters have been confirmed for the event per sources with the promotion.

Mustaki’s Return

Max Mustaki makes his return to Islands Fights after an unsuccessful bid during last summer’s Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. His opponent during week 4, Jalin Turner, just fought at UFC 229 as a short-notice replacement. Despite his 2-2 record with Island Fights, Max has shown great promise delivering an electrifying knockout finish back at Island Fights 46 last February. He will be eager to get back into the win column in December.

“Beast Boy” Back in Action

An über prospect returns to his old stomping ground when Mike Davis competes at Island Fights 51. Davis racked up five consecutive, stoppage victories — including three in a row for Island Fights — before meeting Sodiq Yusuff at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 2018: Week 6. They put on a back and forth battle that became arguably the most exciting fight of the summer. Despite coming up short, Mike Davis still got Dana White’s attention and plans to entertain fans all over the world when he steps into the ring this December.

Plus, Current TitanFC & Ring of Combat WW Champion…

Sydney Outlaw is riding a 6-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost in over two years. In that span, he’s won fights for PA Cage Fight, Ring of Combat, Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 2017, and TitanFC. His last two fights saw him win title bouts. Back in June, he won the TitanFC welterweight title in the main event against Raush Manfio live on UFC Fight Pass. Just 12 weeks later, he defended his Ring of Combat welterweight title against Krzysztof Kułak live on FloCombat. Sydney Outlaw is on a mission defeating anyone in his path on the regional scene. If he wins in December, expect a UFC call-up in 2019.

Mark Your Calendars!

Island Fights 51 December 21st

These three fighters are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Island Fights 51. It will be a night of DWTNCS alums and more by the time December 21 rolls around. You will not want to miss this event!

.

.

.

Follow your UFC Fight Pass super source @volkstyles to talk MMA and get more updates on UFC FightPass content.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: 3 DWTNCS Alums Including a Current 2-Org Champ Confirmed for Island Fights 51