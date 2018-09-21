GOIANIA, BRAZIL – MAY 30: Charles Oliveira attempts to submit Nik Lentz of the United States in their featherweight UFC bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena Goiania on May 30, 2015 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Listen, we get it. In today’s 24/7 news cycle, you may not have the time to delve deep into each and every fight of each and every event. You might not even have time to read an in-depth preview.

Well, we here at MMASucka have got you covered. In this article, we’ll break down all the fights to keep an eye on in under seventy-five words. Welcome to the Bite-Sized Preview: UFC São Paulo edition.

UFC São Paulo FS2 Prelims

Chase Sherman vs. Augusto Sakai

The UFC’s resident GIF king, Chase Sherman (11-5 MMA, 2-4 UFC), takes on Bellator veteran, Augusto Sakai (11-1).

In his six-fight career, Sherman has altered two-fight losing and winning streaks. Of his eleven wins, ten have been knockouts.

Walk off KO by Chase Sherman to end a WILD fight with Rashad Coulter. What. A. Fight. #UFC211 pic.twitter.com/52yFXotQNN — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) May 14, 2017

Sakai, 27, is a Brazilian knockout artist. He has nine KOs and has fought extensively in Bellator. Recently, he won via second-round knockout on DWTNCS: Brazil. Expect a heavyweight firefight!

Luis Henrique vs. Ryan Spann

Luis Henrique (10-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) is on a two-fight losing streak at the hands of Marcin Tybura and Arjan Singh-Bhullar. Besides those two, his other UFC loss is to Francis Ngannou. He hasn’t had it easy. He does hold two UFC submission wins, however.

Spann (14-5) is a two-time DWTNCS alumnus. He lost in his first try, but rebounded with a first-round submission this time around. Spann has ten (!) submission wins on his record.

#LF32 Highlights – Ryan Spann wins the Light Heavyweight belt & Anthony Hernandez wins the Middleweight Title. Pat Miletich & Ron Kruck break down the action here – https://t.co/PdGvFwl4Tg pic.twitter.com/MltVt9vTm8 — AXS TV PR (@AXSTV_PR) January 27, 2018

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Evan Dunham

This is Evan Dunham‘s (18-7-1 MMA, 11-7-1 UFC) swan song. The 36-year-old has gone 4-1-1 in his last six, dropping a first-round TKO loss to Olivier Aubin-Mercier. He’s been a staple of the UFC’s lightweight division since 2009.

Evan Dunham will retire after UFC Sao Paulo fight with Francisco Trinaldo (@guicruzzz) https://t.co/3cmHdRZXwC pic.twitter.com/qjhoAdtmqD — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 21, 2018

Francisco Trinaldo (22-6 MMA, 12-5 UFC) fits that description, too. The Brazilian has twelve career finishes, and has a reputation for being a resilient, gritty veteran. The 40-year-old recently lost a decision to James Vick.

Charles Oliveira vs. Christos Giagos

Charles Oliveira (23-8, 1 NC MMA, 11-8, 1 NC UFC), when he gets his weight under control, is one of the most dangerous grapplers in the UFC. He holds fifteen submission victories over notable names at 145 and 155.

Check out Charles Oliveira sharing the spotlight with his daughter at #UFCSP open workouts. 😍 Complete event coverage here 👉 https://t.co/mUhaYTlYgc pic.twitter.com/iTMlIyOTUR — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) September 19, 2018

Giagos (15-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC) fought for the UFC back in 2014-2015 but ended up spending the past few years with RFA and ACB. The 28-year-old is back and ready to re-assert himself in the UFC.

That concludes a Bite-Sized Preview for the FS2 Prelim portion of UFC São Paulo. This part of the event will air on FS2 (FOX Sports Two) on September 22. For the Fight Pass Prelim portion of the card, click here.

