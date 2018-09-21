SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 20: UFC men’s light heavyweigh contender Thiago Santos of Brazil interacts with media during the UFC Fight Night ultimate media day at Pestana Hotel on September 20, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Listen, we get it. In today’s 24/7 news cycle, you may not have the time to delve deep into each and every fight of each and every event. You might not even have time to read an in-depth preview.

Well, we here at MMASucka have got you covered. In this article, we’ll break down all the fights to keep an eye on in under seventy-five words. Welcome to the Bite-Sized Preview: UFC São Paulo edition.

UFC São Paulo FS1 Main Card

Randa Markos vs. Marina Rodriguez

Marina Rodriguez (9-0) is another DWTNCS Brazil contract winner. She scored a first-round TKO back in August, and she’ll make her promotional debut at UFC São Paulo. The Brazilian native worked her way up the Brazilian regional circuit prior to her signing.

Markos (8-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC), 33, had alternated wins and losses since signing to the UFC. Her latest fight was a loss to Nina Ansaroff, and the Canadian has three submission wins.

On this week’s TSN MMA Show, Randa Markos revealed that she was told to accept her fight this weekend against undefeated Marina Rodriguez or get cut from the promotion. A lot is at stake for the Canadian strawweight at tomorrow’s #UFCSaoPaulo card.https://t.co/OGrlcCsRZR — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 21, 2018

Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell

Renan Barao (34-6, 1 NC MMA, 9-5 UFC) is a good example of an elite fighter in a freefall. The former bantamweight champion has lost four of his last five and has struggled with weight cuts. He weighed in at 141.75 pounds for this weekend’s 135 lbs contest.

Renan Barao badly misses weight… 141.75 for a bantamweight fight. Watch the UFC Sao Paulo official weigh-ins LIVE here https://t.co/ZWNDGo4jTD — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) September 21, 2018

Ewell (13-4) will be making his UFC debut. He’s riding a four-fight winning streak and looks to add the former champion to make it five.

Sam Alvey vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Alvey (33-10, 1 NC MMA, 10-5 UFC) is on a bit of a resurgence. He’s won seven of his last nine, with a two-fight winning streak. The 32-year-old has fluctuated between middleweight and light-heavyweight.

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (22-8 MMA, 5-6 UFC) is a legend. The PRIDE veteran has dropped three of his last four, albeit to significant opposition. It may be time to hang up the gloves for the Brazilian 42-year-old, should he lose.

Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli

Alex Oliveira (18-5-1, 2 NC MMA, 8-3, 1 NC UFC) is known for exciting, back-and-forth brawls. He’s won five of his last seven and recently dispatched of former interim champion, Carlos Condit. He sports fifteen finishes in eighteen wins.

Carlo Pedersoli (11-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) beat UFC veteran Nicolas Dalby in Cage Warriors and was quickly signed to the UFC. He looks to be the first ranked Italian in UFC history.

So Alex Oliveira hit a @FortniteGame dance following his tense staredown with #UFCSaoPaulo opponent Carlo Pedersoli Jr. 😂😂😂. Watch full video: https://t.co/m4px4CXMCu pic.twitter.com/Z266QDAAfT — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 20, 2018

Thiago Santos vs. Eryk Anders

This isn’t the main event we expected. Both fighters are replacement opponents and are fighting at light-heavyweight, not middleweight.

Anders (11-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) has a quick turnaround from his last fight a month ago. The former football player’s lone loss came to Lyoto Machida. Remember Anders’ last fight?

Check out the timing on this kick! @ErykAnders steps in on short notice against Thiago Santos at #UFCSP Saturday. pic.twitter.com/UQtnS9Nwuw — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 21, 2018

Santos (18-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC) has looked fantastic of late, winning five of his last six.

The winner of this fight gets momentum at both weights.

That concludes a Bite-Sized Preview for the FS1 main card portion of UFC São Paulo. This part of the event will air on FS1 (FOX Sports One) on September 22. For the Fight Pass Prelims portion of the card’s preview, click here. For the FS2 Prelims portion of the card’s preview, click here.

