Listen, we get it. In today’s 24/7 news cycle, you may not have the time to delve deep into each and every fight of each and every event. You might not even have time to read an in-depth preview.

Well, we here at MMASucka have got you covered. In this article, we’ll break down all the fights to keep an eye on in under seventy-five words. Welcome to the Bite-Sized Preview: UFC São Paulo edition.

UFC São Paulo Fight Pass Prelims

Livia Souza vs. Alex Chambers

Alex “Astro Girl” Chambers (5-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC) takes on former Invicta FC strawweight champion, Livia “Livinha” Souza (11-1).

Souza will be making her UFC debut. She has a lot of steam behind her, having only lost to Angela Hill.

[embedded content]

Chambers is riding a two-fight losing streak to Paige VanZant and Nadia Kassem. With another loss, Chambers might find herself looking for employment elsewhere.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Luigi Vendramini

Man, this is gonna be good. Elizeu “Capoeira” (19-5 MMA, 5-1 UFC) is a violence machine with four “Performance” bonuses. His last fight was a first-round wheel kick KO. He’s on the verge of being ranked and is moving on up.

Elizeu Zaleski rocked Itamar Rosa w/ an OHR then unloaded w/ shots until he got the stoppage R1 at Jungle Fight 71 (2014) #UFC224 pic.twitter.com/cemVYLd5bL — LORD HONKY HUMUNGUS (@Mr_Honky) April 28, 2018

Vendramini (7-0), 22, is an undefeated Brazilian finisher looking to capitalize on short notice. He made his name in Jungle Fight, racking up four submissions and three KOs.

Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard

If this matchup was booked in 2011 or 2012, I’d say we were in for a treat. But it’s 2018. Lombard (35-9-1, 2 NC MMA, 3-7, 1 NC UFC), 40, is 0-5, 1 NC in his last six. Yeesh.

Leites (27-9 MMA, 7-5 UFC), 37, is in marginally better shape. He has dropped three of his last four, losing his latest by a brutal third-round, comeback TKO by Jack Hermansson.

Gillian Robertson vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Gillian Robertson (5-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) spoiled the UFC debut of Liverpool’s Molly McCann with a second-round RNC. She’s gotten four submissions in her career, and has only lost twice as a pro: once in her debut, and the other to Cynthia Calvillo.

Spoil Homecoming ✅ Gillian Robertson def Molly McCann by submission, in McCann’s home town. pic.twitter.com/dDkpbk5zFR — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 27, 2018

Brazil’s Silva is 4-0 with three finishes. She recently won on the Contender Series Brazil to punch her ticket to the UFC. It’s a great match between young, hungry strawweight contenders.

Sergio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders

Sergio Moraes (13-3-1 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC) has lost one time since 2012. That loss came to Kamaru Usman. The jiu-jitsu ace has been a consistent grinder at 170 pounds, holding wins over notable competition. He’s looking to make it two straight against Saunders.

Saunders (22-9-2 MMA, 10-6 UFC) is an action fighter. The Eddie Bravo black belt has 17 finishes. Recently, he knocked out Jake Ellenberger after falling to Alan Jouban a fight prior.

My #MondayMotivation Thank you so much for the #highlight with a sick track! 🔥#Repost @mmagamesnfighting

・・・

The Killa bee 🐝 held down his honeycomb 👹

UFC Fight Night 131#BenSaunders defeats #JakeEllenberger via KO/TKO at 1:56 of Round 1

Follow the homie @BenSaundersMMA pic.twitter.com/Ys0JKdZah4 — Ben Saunders (@bensaundersMMA) June 4, 2018

That concludes a Bite-Sized Preview for the Fight Pass Prelim portion of UFC São Paulo. This part of the event will air on UFC Fight Pass on September 22.

