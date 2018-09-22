SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Opponents Thiago Santos of Brazil and Eryk Anders of the United States face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on September 21, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC returns to Brazil for UFC Fight Night 137 with a completely different main event than what was originally scheduled. Thiago Santos filled in for an injured Glover Texeira to take on Jimi Manuwa who has since been replaced by Eryk Anders. The main event will feature the two middleweights as they take each other on at light heavyweight. Santos is coming off a decision win over Kevin Holland at UFC 227. Meanwhile, Anders is coming off a third round knockout win over Tim Williams at UFC Fight Night 135.

In the co-main event, Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira returns for the first time since finishing Carlos Condit. That win came at UFC on Fox 29 as Oliveira picked up the biggest win of his career. At UFC Fight Night 137, he will face Carlo Pedersoli Jr. Pedersoli made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 130 when he defeated Bradley Scott.

Before we see the co-main event, we will see the return of Antonio Rogerio Nogueira as he takes on Sam Alvey. The second fight of the main card will see the return of former bantamweight champion, Renan Barao. He will take on UFC newcomer Andre Ewell as he looks to revive his career. Finally, to open up the main card, top-15 ranked strawweight, Randa Markos takes on Marina Rodriguez.

UFC Fight Night 137 Results

MAIN CARD (FS1 – 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT)

Thiago Santos vs. Eryk Anders

Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr.

Sam Alvey vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Renan Barao* vs. Andre Ewell

Randa Markos vs. Marina Rodriguez

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS2 – 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT)

Charles Oliveira vs. Christos Giagos

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Evan Dunham

Luis Henrique vs. Ryan Spann

Augusto Sakai vs. Chase Sherman

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Sergio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Gillian Robertson

Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Luigi Vendramini

Livinha Souza def. Alex Chambers via Submission (Guillotine) at 1:21 of Round One

*Barao missed weight at 141.75 lbs., he will forfeit 30% of his purse to Ewell.

