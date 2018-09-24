BARUERI, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 6: Thiago Silva poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on October 6, 2013 in Barueri, Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Thiago Silva announced earlier on his Instagram that he signed a contract with MMA organizational powerhouse KSW. “Today is a special day! Signing a contract with KSW,” Silva wrote on his Instagram post dated September 23, 2018 around noon time.

What Silva Brings to the Table

Silva brings a wealth of experience to an organization with young star power. 16 of Silva’s 20 professional wins are by way of finish. He is a violent, downhill kind of fighter who always brings the fight and puts on an amazing show for the fans. He made his name with a solid 12-fight run in the UFC.

“I’m feeling very happy. KSW is a very good organization and I look forward to showing my work there,” Silva told MMASucka. “The fans can expect for sure good fights!”

Silva spent his last four fights in Russian organization, ACB, splitting wins and losses in his four bouts. In his very first bout in ACB, Silva was crowned the light heavyweight champion. In his last bout, a very close split decision loss, Silva made his debut at middleweight. The KSW middleweight division is in the middle of crowning a new king as legend Mamed Khalidov vacated the title. Middleweight is arguably the most stacked division in KSW right now and Silva can only help raise the star power value.

He holds career victories over Matt Hamill, Rafael Cavalcante, Keith Jardine and Stav Economou.

Silva will make his debut appearance sooner rather than later, stepping in to replace an injured Michal Andryszak to face James McSweeney on two weeks’ notice to appear at KSW 45. The bout will be contested at heavyweight but it is unlikely for Silva to stay in that weight class.

Make sure to check out KSW 45 live from London, England on Saturday October 06, 2018.

