NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 20: Mixed martial artist Chael Sonnen visits Build to discuss Bellator MMA at Build Studio on June 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

Say what you will about professional wrestling, but the sport has mastered the art of smack talking in order to drive up interest and put butts in seats. Companies like the WWE have made smack talking an art form that’s permeated throughout the American pop culture. In fact, it also has permeated through other professional sports like MMA.

What was once an archaic battle between two fierce combatants, has now become a WWE-style circus with chaotic press conferences and entertaining interviews. The smack talking has become so prevalent that it has transformed the sport and left us with unforgettable moments. With so many MMA smack talking moments to choose from, the following is arguably the Top 3 smack talking moments of all time:

Chael Sonnen

One athlete that revolutionized the fight game with his trash talking is Chael Sonnen. In fact, there might not be another MMA fighter walking around on this rock that can smack talk better than Sonnen. His prolific trash talking turned a good fighter into a smack talking Jedi master who can sell a fight just by picking up a mic. With that said, there are so many Sonnen smack talking moments that we can pick from. Perhaps, one of my favorites, and one that’s highly popular on Social Media nearly 2 years later, is the fight between Sonnen and Tito Ortiz for Bellator 170 in January 2017.

During one of the pre-fight pressers, Sonnen delivered a microphone KO to Ortiz that still echoes in the annals of best MMA trash talking moments.

Tito Ortiz approached the press conference with focus, intensity and didn’t want to get into a battle of words with Sonnen. But, the great trash talker sucked Ortiz in with his microphone manipulations. After Ortiz expressed his perspective on the fight and his opponent, Sonnen delivered the following epic smack talking:

“Tito always says that I’m using my mouth to get my opportunities, the only person I know that made money using their mouth is his ex-wife.”

That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you execute trash talking.

Conor McGregor

Currently, there’s no better trash talker actively conquering the octagon like Conor McGregor. The “Notorious” one has finally returned to the UFC after almost a 2-year layoff and will take on the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 6th. For those interested in wagering on this fight, there’s still time to learn about MMA betting in order to make some money on this MMA mega-fight.

During the last few years, McGregor has taken over the sport. He’s created many memorable moments on the mic and inside the octagon. One of the best McGregor moments was his UFC 205 pre-fight press conference when he showed up late and crashed the presser with a mink coat and plenty of attitude. Conor told everyone that he operates on his time.

Conor was fighting Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in a historic attempt to win another title and become the first UFC fighter to simultaneously hold championships in two different weight classes. McGregor easily accomplished this feat and became “immortalized.” But, his finest trash talking moment came in his post-fight interview. While still standing inside the octagon, following his historic win over Alvarez, McGregor took the mic from Joe Rogan and left us with these “Notorious” words:

“I’ve spent a lot of time Joe, slaying everybody in the company. Backstage I’m starting fights with everybody. I’ve ridiculed everyone on the roster. I just wanted to say from the bottom of me heart. I’d like to take this chance to apologize… To absolutely nobody. The double champ does what the f**k he wants.”

And, that’s why McGregor is not only “Notorious,” but the best trash talker on the active roster today.

Brock Lesnar

The perfect blend of fighting and cutting promos is Brock Lesnar. Before Sonnen and McGregor, Lesnar raised the bar for trash talking on the mic with promos that were much more entertaining that the standard rhetoric being regurgitated by fighters.

Like Sonnen and Conor, Lesnar was also a UFC champ. In his post-fight victory over Frank Mir at UFC 100, Lesnar shared with the MMA world what he went up and said to Mir following the win:

“Frank Mir had a horseshoe up his a**. I told him that a year ago. I pulled that son of a b***h out and I beat him over the head with it.”

But that wasn’t the only memorable moment from Lesnar’s post-fight interview. As the crowd was booing him loudly, Brock left us with some words that only a master of the mic can do:

“I love it. I’m gonna go home tonight. I’m gonna sit down with my friends and family. And hell, I might even get on top of my wife tonight.”

Lesnar went full heel on the UFC and left the crowd booing even louder. He showed the sport how a microphone master can control a crowd while still verbally assaulting everyone.

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: The World’s Greatest MMA Smack Talk