Cian Cowley celebrates win against Daniel Olejniczak at Brave 13. (Photo via Brave Combat Federation)

Cian Cowley, a prospect out of the famed SBG gym, has extended his contract with Brave CF.

The welterweight from Straight Blast Gym Ireland had competed at Brave 13 in Belfast, defeating Poland-based athlete Daniel Olejniczak via first-round TKO. Brave took a gamble on a then 0-1 Cowley by signing him and having him face 2-1-1 Olejniczak. The IMMAF vet made the most of his opportunity and won regardless.

Brave Combat Federation has confirmed that Cian Cowley will be extending his stay in the organization and will fight on an upcoming show.

Now 1-1 as a pro, Cowley was a 3-1 amateur fighter prior to making his professional debut in mid-2017. The training partner of Conor McGregor had previously been seen in the corner of multiple SBG fighters competing for Brave Combat Federation. This includes former bantamweight contender, Frans Mlambo.

As of right now, Cowley will return to the cage at Brave 18 on November 16 in Bahrain, opponent to-be-announced. This will be apart of the Brave International Combat Week 2018, which will also feature the 2018 IMMAF World Championships, in which multiple amateur fighters from Straight Blast Gym Ireland will be competing.

View the original article on MMA Sucka: SBG welterweight Cian Cowley extends contract with Brave CF