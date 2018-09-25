Kyoji Horiguchi, from RIZIN CONFESSIONS #22

RIZIN CONFESSIONS is back with RIZIN CONFESSIONS #22!

In the most recent installment, #22 sees the focus shift solely to the lead-up of RIZIN 13 next weekend. The last episode featured lots of Tenshin/Horiguchi talk, a prime spot regarding Osunaarashi’s debut, and an emotional moment with Miyuu Yamamoto.

This new ‘CONFESSIONS’ sees even more focus on Tenshin/Horiguchi, a spotlight on upcoming debutant Taiga, a little bit of the Asakura Brothers, and a brief piece on Mirko Cro Cop.

Running just over twenty-eight minutes, this episode is a tad bit shorter than the previous. Turn on English subtitles and enjoy! Timestamps of all the important bits below.

Hiroyuki Nasukawa compares Tenshin/Horiguchi to KID/Masato (0:47 – 1:02)

Tenshin Nasukawa and Kyoji Horiguchi talk ‘comic book fight’ (1:09 – 2:20)

Nasukawa admits physical strength disadvantage against Horiguchi (2:22 – 3:35)

Nasukawa on not being intimidated… or at least trying not to be (3:37 – 4:43)

Nasukawa on finding Horiguchi’s weak point (4:45 – 5:20)

Horiguchi on utilizing boxing gloves for a change (5:22 – 5:48)

Horiguchi on his MMA striking being beneficial vs. Nasukawa (5:50 – 6:20)

The Nasukawa’s on being prepared for Horiguchi’s unique style (6:22 – 7:10)

Tenshin happily shares gameplan with the world, and Horiguchi (7:13 – 9:33)

Taiga & Hiroya give predictions, watch tape of Nasukawa gameplanning (8:00 – 9:33)

The Nasukawa’s on Tenshin’s wide-array of ‘finishing moves’ (9:40 – 11:40)

The Nasukawa’s on new ‘finishing move’ specifically for Horiguchi (11:41 – 12:40)

Horiguchi closes out RIZIN 13 fight camp at his karate dojo (12:46 – 13:40)

Taiga wants Tenshin fight (15:03 – 14:42)

Taiga and fellow fighter brother Hiroya talk supporting eachother (14:45 – 16:48)

Taiga admits looking past Haraguchi, ahead to potential Tenshin bout (16:50 – 18:33)

Kai Asakura and Mikuru Asakura talk fighting alongside eachother (18:40 – 20:55)

Emi Asakura – mom of Kai and Mikuru – on ‘young, delinquent’ sons (21:05 – 21:35)

Kai Asakura on Topnoi TigerMuayThai (21:38 – 22:10)

Mikuru Asakura talks declining fights, ‘tough’ Karshyga Dautbek (22:11 – 23:05)

Mirko Cro cop on returning to RIZIN (23:35 – 24:30)

Cro Cop on recent ACL injury (24:32 – 25:35)

Cro Cop brimming with confidence ahead of Roque Martinez clash (25:40 – 26:35)