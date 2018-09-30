© RIZIN FF

RIZIN Fighting Federation is back with their most stacked offering to date! Check out the RIZIN 13 results below.

Nearly two months after their great RIZIN 12 show from Nagoya, the promotion heads back to the Saitama Super Arena for a stacked RIZIN 13 show.

In what will be the most attended RIZIN Fighting Federation show to date, the company heads back to the venue for the tenth time. Compared to past shows in Saitama, this is by far the most highly-anticipated fight card – and for good reason.

RIZIN 13 Results + Livestream

In the main event, the two best fighters in Japan meet as the greatest mixed martial arts fighter out of Japan, Kyoji Horiguchi, tries his hand at kickboxing against one of the sport’s best in the form of Tenshin Nasukawa. The co-main event sees Miyuu Yamamoto look to avenge a previous loss to former KOTC title-holder Andy Nguyen.

The card hardly stops there, however. Also present will be Mirko Cro Cop, Daron Cruickshank, Diego Brandao, Ayaka Hamasaki, Taiga, Jiri Prochazka, Mitsuhisa Sunabe, and so much more.

Check out the full card below as well as the live Fite TV stream. The card will be updated with live results throughout the show.

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Miyuu Yamamoto vs. Andy Nguyen

INTERMISSION #2

Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roque Martinez

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jake Heun

Mikuru Asakura vs. Karshyga Dautbek

Daron Cruickshank vs. Diego Brandao

INTERMISSION #1 (TEKKEN 7 TOURNAMENT)

Osunaarashi vs. Bob Sapp

Mitsuhisa sunabe vs. Haruo Ochi

Kai Asakura vs. Topnoi TigerMuayThai

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Mina Kurobe

Taiga vs. Kento Haraguchi

Yusaku Nakamura vs. Manel Kape

