Courtesy of Bellator.

Heading into Bellator 206, Wanderlei Silva had a 2-1 lead over ‘Rampage’ Jackson in their three previous fights. ‘Rampage’ looked to even it up against the Brazilian legend with a win Saturday night in San Jose.

‘Rampage’ Jackson and Wanderlei Silva go to War

After only fighting one time in the last five years, Wanderlei Silva looked to go up 3-1 against ‘Rampage’ Jackson in their fourth fight. The entire fight was a back and forth war between two of the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. ‘Rampage’ would have the biggest moment of the first round when he connected with a shot that hurt Silva. Silva stumbled backwards and Jackson looked to go for the finish but Silva would lock him up against the fence and eventually compose himself.

Silva would have his moments in the first round as well, again, this fight was a war. Both fighters connected on multiple occasions in the first five minutes of their fourth fight. It was much of the same in round two, but somehow, it was better. Both fighters were swinging for the fences after landing just one good shot. This caused wild exchanges along the cage as both fighters were looking for the finish.

Late in the second round, ‘Rampage’ would land an overhand right hook that dropped Silva. He followed up with hard ground and pound that would eventually force the ref to stop the fight, tying up the rivalry 2-2. At the post fight press conference, ‘Rampage’ said that Silva came up to him and told him that “somebody’s gotta be the victor” as they were now tied at two wins apiece. ‘Rampage’ said he’s “down with the fifth fight” but then said it was up to Bellator president, Scott Coker. After being asked if he would make the fifth fight, Coker wouldn’t give an immediate answer.