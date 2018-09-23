Joshua Pacio after defeating Yoshitaka Naito to become the new strawweight champion. (Photo via ONE Championship)

Check out the ONE: Conquest Of Heroes Results below!

ONE Championship held another remarkable evening in Indonesia’s bustling capital city. The promotion bought some of their best to Jakarta for ONE: Conquest Of Heroes. The action was headlined by a world title fight between defending strawweight champion Yoshitaka Naito and Filipino star Joshua Pacio. Here are the ONE: Conquest Of Heroes Results.

As previously mentioned, in the main event, Joshua “The Passion” Pacio of the Philippines faced Japanese rival Yoshitaka “Nobita” Naito for the strawweight title.

“The Passion” realized his dream of becoming world champion by dethroning his rival – a man that has beaten him in the past – by way of somewhat controversial unanimous decision.

The new ONE Strawweight Champion, Pacio was brought to the mat multiple times by the overwhelming grappling of Naito, who controlled the action on the canvas late in the fight. Although Naito showcased his superior wrestling and grappling, it was “The Passion” who showed his striking superiority throughout most of the contest. “Nobita” was consistently tagged with crisp combinations while firing back some less successful shots of his own. In the end, all three judges saw the bout in favor of the new champion, Josh Pacio.

Joshua Pacio stated:

“I’m speechless, but I want to thank the Lord Jesus Christ and ONE Championship for the privilege and this unexplainable feeling. Last week, typhoons struck Baguio City, Benguet, and the Cordilleras. A lot of places were hit hard. Many people died and some are still missing. This is for all of them. I know that the Cordilleras will come back and rise again soon as one. Of course, I would like to thank my coach Mark Sangiao, who is here, and all our coaches, friends and sponsors. They had our back since day one. I tried to counter his (Naito’s) takedowns and grappling, but this guy is a legend. He was so tough.”

In the co-main event of the evening, Chinese grappling ace Peng Xue Wen silenced the Indonesian crowd after defeating hometown favorite Stefer Rahardian via unanimous decision. The former Chinese wrestling champion showcased new dimensions in his ever-evolving skillset as he picked Rahardian apart on the feet!

Thai kickboxing sensation and former Tenshin foe Rodtang Jitmuangnon announced his arrival to the heavily-acclaimed ONE Super Series in astounding fashion. The “Muay Tank” put on an absolutely stellar performance to win via unanimous decision and wow the Jakarta fans. He unloaded a torrent of punches and kicks to completely outclass Sergio Wielzen from bell to bell.

In a battle between two outstanding flyweights, Danny Kingad of the Philippines welcomed young Japanese newcomer, and one half of a serious 2018 Fight of the Year contender, Yuya Wakamatsu. “Little Piranha” had “The King” in all sorts of trouble early thanks to his staggering power. Down the stretch, Kingad was able to avoid any further damage by utilizing his wrestling. Scoring high-impact takedowns and threatening with submissions to defeat the highly-sought-after prospect by way of unanimous decision.

Another Japanese knockout artist made his debut, as former Pancrase title-challenger Koyomi Matsushima left a lasting impression in is ONE Championship inauguration. He scored a massive victory over former ONE Featherweight Champion Marat Gafarov. The newcomer caught Gafurov with a stunning right hand that landed on the Russian’s chin early in round one. As Gafurov fell to the canvas, Matsushima poured down a barrage of follow-up strikes to secure a monumental first-round finish. The victory earned Matsushima the Go Daddy KO of the Night.

Turkish lightweight contender Saygid Guseyn Arslanliev brought the crowd to his feet after making quick work of Russian fan-favorite Timofey Nastyukhin with a scintillating KO win. Arslanaliev weathered the typical early Nastyukhin striking onslaught. The tide dramatically turned in the Turk’s favor just moments later. Saygid caught a kick and tripped Nastyukhin to the mat before finishing the bout with a relentless series of piston-like punches for the knockout.

Former ONE Flyweight Champion, Kairat Akhmetoz of Kazakhstan returned to his winning form, dominating Chinese phenom Ma Hao Bin to earn a unanimous decision win. It didn’t take long for Akhmetov to showcase his grappling prowess, emphatically taking “The Southern Eagle” down and imposing his will on the mat. Ma had no answer to this throughout.

Indonesia’s Priscilla Hertati reinserted her name into the winner’s column, as she clinched a unanimous decision win over the previously unbeaten Jomary Torres. Driven to redeem herself in front of her countrymen, Hertati shrugged off the cobwebs from her lackluster start. Stopping every takedown attempt from Torres in the second and third rounds.

In another ONE Super Series contest, French Guiana’s Fabrice Fairtex Delannon scored his first victory in ONE, coming away with a razor-thin split decision over muay thai star Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon of Thailand. The two stand-up warriros traded powerful striking combinations over the course of three rounds, but it was Delannon who focused on doing more damage.

Local veteran Sunoto put together an inspiring performance and finished Victorio Senduk with a slick submission in round two. “The Terminator” dominated round one with his wrestling before searching for the finish in round two. Senduk did his best to defend against the advances, but he had no answer for Sunoto’s grappling, eventually tapping to a rear naked choke.

Another local star, Adrian Mattheis, turned in a spectacular performance as well! He stopped fellow countryman Angelo Bimoadji in the first-round of a scheduled three. A brief grappling exchange led to them trading strikes on the feet. Here Mattheis tagged Bimoadji with a left-hook, uppercut combination for the knockout win.

Finally, kicking off the action was some more local talent. Egi Rozten stopped Riski Umar in round three with strikes.

ONE: Conquest Of Heroes Results

Joshua Pacio def. Yoshitaka Naito via UD

Peng Xue Wen def. Stefer Rahardian via UD

Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Sergio Wielzen via UD

Danny Kingad def. Yuya Wakamatsu via UD

Koyomo Matsushima def. Marat Gafurov via TKO1

Saygid Arslanalief def. Timofey Nastyukhen via KO1

Kairat Akhmetov def. Ma Hao Bin via UD

Priscilla Hertati def. Jomary Torres via UD

Fabrice Fairtex def. Yodpanorung Jitmuangnon via SD

Sunoto def. Victorio Senduk via SUB2

Adrian Mattheis def. Angelo Bimoadji via TKO1

Egi Rozten def. Riski Umar via TKO3

