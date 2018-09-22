UFC Fight Night 137 staff picks are in for this weekend’s event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The main card will begin later this evening, September 22nd, starting at 10:30pm ET (7:30pm PT) on Fox Sports 1. In the featured main event, thrilling striker Thiago Santos and football-turned-MMA star Eryk Anders will battle with both making their light heavyweight debuts. The card was originally intended to feature a main event between Jimi Manuwa and Glover Teixeira, but a string of injuries resulted in this new match-up becoming official.
The always exciting Brazilian Cowboy of Alex Oliveira will take on Italy’s Carlo Pedersoli in the co-main event.
The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.
Check out our UFC Fight Night 137 staff picks below, as well as our current records throughout 2018.
Staff Records after Bellator 205:
- Michael DeSantis: 140-61 (3-1)
2. Ryan Wagner: 137-64 (3-1)
3. Wesley Riddle: 132-69 (3-1)
4. Mitchell Banuelos: 130-71 (3-1)
5. Omar Villagrana: 128-73 (3-1)
6. Jeremy Brand: 117-81 (4-0)
7. Ed Gallo: 114-87 (3-1)
8. Mike Skytte: 112-83 (2-2)
9. Justin Pierrot: 94-83 (3-1)
10. Matt Bricker: 60-35 (4-0)
11. Brian Gerson: 59-48 (3-1)
12. Connor Deitrich: 13-6 (3-1)
parenthesis indicates record from last UFC/Bellator event
Randa Markos (8-7) vs. Marina Rodriguez (9-0)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Markos via UD
Mike Skytte: Markos via UD
Justin Pierrot: Rodriguez via SD
Michael DeSantis: Markos via Round 2 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Markos via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Markos via UD
Ed Gallo: Markos via UD
Omar Villagrana: Rodriguez via UD
Brian Gerson: Markos via SD
Matt Bricker: Markos via UD
Connor Deitrich: Rodriguez via UD
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Staff picking Markos: 8
Staff picking Rodriguez: 3
Renan Barao (36-6, 1 NC) vs. Andre Ewell (13-4)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Ewell via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Ewell via Round 3 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Ewell via UD
Michael DeSantis: Barao via Round 1 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Barao via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Ewell via UD
Ed Gallo: Ewell via UD
Omar Villagrana: Ewell via UD
Brian Gerson: Ewell via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Ewell via UD
Connor Deitrich: Ewell via UD
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Staff picking Barao: 2
Staff picking Ewell: 9
Sam Alvey (33-10, 1 NC) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (22-7)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Nogueira via UD
Mike Skytte: Nogueira via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Alvey via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Alvey via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Alvey via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Alvey via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Nogueira via UD
Omar Villagrana: Alvey via UD
Brian Gerson: Alvey via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: Alvey via Round 2 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Alvey via Round 1 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Staff picking Alvey: 8
Staff picking Nogueira: 3
Alex Oliveira (18-4-1, 2 NC) vs. Carlo Pedersoli (11-1)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Mike Skytte: Oliveira via Round 3 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Michael DeSantis: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Oliveira via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Ed Gallo: Pedersoli via UD
Omar Villagrana: Oliveira via UD
Brian Gerson: Pedersoli via UD
Matt Bricker: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB
Connor Deitrich: Oliveira via Round 3 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Staff picking Oliveira: 9
Staff picking Pedersoli: 2
Thiago Santos (18-6) vs. Eryk Anders (11-1)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Anders via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Anders via Round 4 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Santos via UD
Michael DeSantis: Santos via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Santos via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Anders via Round 3 TKO
Ed Gallo: Santos via Smesh
Omar Villagrana: Anders via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Santos via Round 3 TKO
Matt Bricker: Anders via Round 2 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Anders via Round 2 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: N/A
Staff picking Santos: 5
Staff picking Anders: 6
