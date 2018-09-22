SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Opponents Thiago Santos of Brazil and Eryk Anders of the United States pose for photographers during the UFC Fight Night ultimate media day at Pestana Hotel on September 20, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 137 staff picks are in for this weekend’s event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The main card will begin later this evening, September 22nd, starting at 10:30pm ET (7:30pm PT) on Fox Sports 1. In the featured main event, thrilling striker Thiago Santos and football-turned-MMA star Eryk Anders will battle with both making their light heavyweight debuts. The card was originally intended to feature a main event between Jimi Manuwa and Glover Teixeira, but a string of injuries resulted in this new match-up becoming official.

The always exciting Brazilian Cowboy of Alex Oliveira will take on Italy’s Carlo Pedersoli in the co-main event.

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our UFC Fight Night 137 staff picks below, as well as our current records throughout 2018.

Staff Records after Bellator 205:

Michael DeSantis: 140-61 (3-1)

2. Ryan Wagner: 137-64 (3-1)

3. Wesley Riddle: 132-69 (3-1)

4. Mitchell Banuelos: 130-71 (3-1)

5. Omar Villagrana: 128-73 (3-1)

6. Jeremy Brand: 117-81 (4-0)

7. Ed Gallo: 114-87 (3-1)

8. Mike Skytte: 112-83 (2-2)

9. Justin Pierrot: 94-83 (3-1)

10. Matt Bricker: 60-35 (4-0)

11. Brian Gerson: 59-48 (3-1)

12. Connor Deitrich: 13-6 (3-1)

parenthesis indicates record from last UFC/Bellator event

Randa Markos (8-7) vs. Marina Rodriguez (9-0)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Markos via UD

Mike Skytte: Markos via UD

Justin Pierrot: Rodriguez via SD

Michael DeSantis: Markos via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Markos via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Markos via UD

Ed Gallo: Markos via UD

Omar Villagrana: Rodriguez via UD

Brian Gerson: Markos via SD

Matt Bricker: Markos via UD

Connor Deitrich: Rodriguez via UD

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Staff picking Markos: 8

Staff picking Rodriguez: 3

Renan Barao (36-6, 1 NC) vs. Andre Ewell (13-4)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Ewell via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Ewell via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Ewell via UD

Michael DeSantis: Barao via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Barao via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Ewell via UD

Ed Gallo: Ewell via UD

Omar Villagrana: Ewell via UD

Brian Gerson: Ewell via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Ewell via UD

Connor Deitrich: Ewell via UD

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Staff picking Barao: 2

Staff picking Ewell: 9

Sam Alvey (33-10, 1 NC) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (22-7)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Nogueira via UD

Mike Skytte: Nogueira via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Alvey via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Alvey via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Alvey via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Alvey via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Nogueira via UD

Omar Villagrana: Alvey via UD

Brian Gerson: Alvey via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Alvey via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Alvey via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Staff picking Alvey: 8

Staff picking Nogueira: 3

Alex Oliveira (18-4-1, 2 NC) vs. Carlo Pedersoli (11-1)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Oliveira via Round 3 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Oliveira via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Ed Gallo: Pedersoli via UD

Omar Villagrana: Oliveira via UD

Brian Gerson: Pedersoli via UD

Matt Bricker: Oliveira via Round 2 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Oliveira via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Staff picking Oliveira: 9

Staff picking Pedersoli: 2

Thiago Santos (18-6) vs. Eryk Anders (11-1)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Anders via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Anders via Round 4 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Santos via UD

Michael DeSantis: Santos via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Anders via Round 3 TKO

Ed Gallo: Santos via Smesh

Omar Villagrana: Anders via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Santos via Round 3 TKO

Matt Bricker: Anders via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Anders via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Staff picking Santos: 5

Staff picking Anders: 6

