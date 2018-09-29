NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 26: (L-R) Gegard Mousasi, President of Bellator Scott Coker and Rory MacDonald attend the Bellator-DAZN announcement press conference on June 26, 2018 at Viacom in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Bellator MMA)

Bellator 206 staff picks are in for one of the biggest MMA events of the year. The action will take place tonight, September 29th, from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the main event, veteran Gegard Mousasi will look to defend his Bellator middleweight championship against the current Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald.

In the co-main event, a tetralogy will take place between two legendary competitors at heavyweight between Rampage Jackson and Wanderlei Silva. A trilogy bout is also set between two of the world’s greatest welterweights, Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov.

Former freestyle wrestler Aaron Pico will battle Leandro Higo in a featherweight contest. Notables Keri-Taylor Melendez and Gaston Bolanos will also compete on the main card against their respected opponents, Dakota Zimmerman and Ysidro Gutierrez.

Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our Bellator 206 staff picks below, including our current records throughout this 2018 year.

Staff Records after UFC Fight Night 137:

Michael DeSantis: 142-63

2. Ryan Wagner: 138-67

3. Wesley Riddle: 135-70

4. Mitchell Banuelos: 132-73

5. Omar Villagrana: 130-75

6. Jeremy Brand: 119-83

7T. Mike Skytte: 117-88

7T. Ed Gallo: 117-88

9. Justin Pierrot: 97-84

10. Matt Bricker: 62-37

11. Brian Gerson: 61-50

12. Suraj Sukumar: 33-25

13. Connor Deitrich: 15-8

Gaston Bolanos (3-1) vs. Ysidro Gutierrez (3-2)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Bolanos via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Bolanos via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Bolanos via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Bolanos via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Bolanos via Round 3 TKO

Matt Bricker: Bolanos via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Bolanos: 12

Staff picking Gutierrez: 0

Keri Melendez (2-0) vs. Dakota Zimmerman (pro debut)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Melendez via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Melendez via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Melendez via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Melendez via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Melendez via Round 1 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Melendez via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Melendez via UD

Omar Villagrana: Melendez via UD

Brian Gerson: Melendez via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Melendez via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Melendez via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Melendez via UD

Staff picking Melendez: 12

Staff picking Zimmerman: 0

Aaron Pico (3-1) vs. Leandro Higo (18-4)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Higo via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Pico via UD

Michael DeSantis: Pico via UD

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Pico via UD

Omar Villagrana: Pico via Round 2 TKO

Brian Gerson: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Pico via UD

Staff picking Pico: 10

Staff picking Higo: 1

Douglas Lima (29-7) vs. Andrey Koreshkov (21-2)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Koreshkov via UD

Mike Skytte: Koreshkov via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Koreshkov via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Koreshkov via UD

Ryan Wagner: Koreshkov via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Lima via UD

Ed Gallo: Koreshkov via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Koreshkov via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Lima via SD

Matt Bricker: Lima via Round 3 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Lima via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Koreshkov via UD

Staff picking Lima: 4

Staff picking Koreshkov: 8

Rampage Jackson (37-13) vs. Wanderlei Silva (35-13)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: Jackson via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Silva via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Silva via UD

Michael DeSantis: Jackson via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Jackson via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Silva via UD

Ed Gallo: Silva via UD

Omar Villagrana: Jackson via Round 2 TKO

Brian Gerson: Silva via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Silva via SD

Connor Deitrich: Jackson via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Jackson via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Jackson: 6

Staff picking Silva: 6

Gegard Mousasi (44-6-2) vs. Rory MacDonald (20-4)

Jeremy Brand: N/A

Wesley Riddle: MacDonald via UD

Mike Skytte: Mousasi via SD

Justin Pierrot: Mousasi via UD

Michael DeSantis: Mousasi via UD

Ryan Wagner: Mousasi via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: MacDonald via UD

Ed Gallo: MacDonald via UD

Omar Villagrana: MacDonald via UD

Brian Gerson: Mousasi via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Mousasi via UD

Connor Deitrich: Mousasi via UD

Suraj Sukumar: MacDonald via UD

Staff picking Mousasi: 7

Staff picking MacDonald: 5

