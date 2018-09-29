Bellator 206 staff picks are in for one of the biggest MMA events of the year. The action will take place tonight, September 29th, from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the main event, veteran Gegard Mousasi will look to defend his Bellator middleweight championship against the current Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald.
In the co-main event, a tetralogy will take place between two legendary competitors at heavyweight between Rampage Jackson and Wanderlei Silva. A trilogy bout is also set between two of the world’s greatest welterweights, Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov.
Former freestyle wrestler Aaron Pico will battle Leandro Higo in a featherweight contest. Notables Keri-Taylor Melendez and Gaston Bolanos will also compete on the main card against their respected opponents, Dakota Zimmerman and Ysidro Gutierrez.
The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.
Check out our Bellator 206 staff picks below, including our current records throughout this 2018 year.
Staff Records after UFC Fight Night 137:
- Michael DeSantis: 142-63
2. Ryan Wagner: 138-67
3. Wesley Riddle: 135-70
4. Mitchell Banuelos: 132-73
5. Omar Villagrana: 130-75
6. Jeremy Brand: 119-83
7T. Mike Skytte: 117-88
7T. Ed Gallo: 117-88
9. Justin Pierrot: 97-84
10. Matt Bricker: 62-37
11. Brian Gerson: 61-50
12. Suraj Sukumar: 33-25
13. Connor Deitrich: 15-8
Gaston Bolanos (3-1) vs. Ysidro Gutierrez (3-2)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Bolanos via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Bolanos via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Bolanos via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Bolanos via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Bolanos via Round 3 TKO
Matt Bricker: Bolanos via Round 2 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Bolanos via Round 1 TKO
Staff picking Bolanos: 12
Staff picking Gutierrez: 0
Keri Melendez (2-0) vs. Dakota Zimmerman (pro debut)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Melendez via Round 1 SUB
Mike Skytte: Melendez via Round 1 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Melendez via Round 2 SUB
Michael DeSantis: Melendez via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Melendez via Round 1 SUB
Mitchell Banuelos: Melendez via Round 1 SUB
Ed Gallo: Melendez via UD
Omar Villagrana: Melendez via UD
Brian Gerson: Melendez via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Melendez via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Melendez via Round 2 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Melendez via UD
Staff picking Melendez: 12
Staff picking Zimmerman: 0
Aaron Pico (3-1) vs. Leandro Higo (18-4)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Pico via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Higo via Round 1 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Pico via UD
Michael DeSantis: Pico via UD
Ryan Wagner: N/A
Mitchell Banuelos: Pico via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Pico via UD
Omar Villagrana: Pico via Round 2 TKO
Brian Gerson: Pico via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Pico via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Pico via Round 1 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Pico via UD
Staff picking Pico: 10
Staff picking Higo: 1
Douglas Lima (29-7) vs. Andrey Koreshkov (21-2)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Koreshkov via UD
Mike Skytte: Koreshkov via Round 3 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Koreshkov via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Koreshkov via UD
Ryan Wagner: Koreshkov via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Lima via UD
Ed Gallo: Koreshkov via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Koreshkov via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Lima via SD
Matt Bricker: Lima via Round 3 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Lima via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Koreshkov via UD
Staff picking Lima: 4
Staff picking Koreshkov: 8
Rampage Jackson (37-13) vs. Wanderlei Silva (35-13)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: Jackson via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Silva via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Silva via UD
Michael DeSantis: Jackson via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Jackson via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Silva via UD
Ed Gallo: Silva via UD
Omar Villagrana: Jackson via Round 2 TKO
Brian Gerson: Silva via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: Silva via SD
Connor Deitrich: Jackson via Round 2 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Jackson via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Jackson: 6
Staff picking Silva: 6
Gegard Mousasi (44-6-2) vs. Rory MacDonald (20-4)
Jeremy Brand: N/A
Wesley Riddle: MacDonald via UD
Mike Skytte: Mousasi via SD
Justin Pierrot: Mousasi via UD
Michael DeSantis: Mousasi via UD
Ryan Wagner: Mousasi via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: MacDonald via UD
Ed Gallo: MacDonald via UD
Omar Villagrana: MacDonald via UD
Brian Gerson: Mousasi via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: Mousasi via UD
Connor Deitrich: Mousasi via UD
Suraj Sukumar: MacDonald via UD
Staff picking Mousasi: 7
Staff picking MacDonald: 5
