As autumn is drawing in, the MMA world is ceasing to hold back, with a host of big fights on the horizon.

“This year has been strong for the sport and has seen record television audiences with a big rise in pay per view. It has been action packed but it has also seen a tonne of injuries to some of it’s top stars. It is obvious that MMA is a punishing sport.” – Big MMA Fns from Genting Bet

Natural ways to keep optimum health

Fighters can get injuries from the gym to the ring and even just jogging in their local parks. Picking up niggling injuries can dramatically alter a team’s most thought out plans and can go further to end careers early. It is lucky that most fighters are at their optimum fitness and health, which is often back up with amazing supplements like CBD oil.

Growing popularity

The hemp extract has proven extremely popular in the sport due to its anti-inflammatory benefits. The medicine is used widely after training sessions to ease joints and muscles, helping to avoid annoying injuries. In the past, participants in the sport would use pharmaceutical pills to help with recovery but these came with a host of nasty side effects, ranging from nausea to addiction, and worse.

The great thing about CBD is that it is natural and is non psycho active, meaning that the user does not feel a high. It also helps with pre-fight nerves as it is effective against anxiety, creating a sense of clarity and focus. It is no surprise to see many athletes now sponsored by CBD companies and both industries are growing in parallel. The big impact sport that is MMA seems to be a good match for the CBD brands, as the medicine is a perfect advertisement for the competitor’s health. Over the last decade, research is now showing the dangers of impact sports, such as, Boxing, American Football and Mixed Martial Arts.

Many past fighters are now portraying signs of brain injuries, where they slur their words and talk at a sluggish pace. Holistic, natural medicines, derived from organic plants are proving their weight in gold, as they are showing evidence in reversing certain brain injuries. This hopefully sets a good example and other sports will surely follow. It is important to push big pharma out the door and show support for the CBD industry as it has only just begun it’s journey. The hemp plants contains over 100 beneficial compounds and who knows what scientists will discover about this amazing plant next.

