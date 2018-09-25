Matthew Serjeant Photography for MMASucka.com

Micah Brakefield returns to the MMA cage and this time around will face a UFC veteran. At Rumble in the Cage 60 in Lethbridge, Alberta, “Mitey” will take on two-time UFC fighter Jesse Bongfeldt.

The bout between Brakefield and Bongfeldt will be contested at 195-pounds and will main event the November fight card.

Brakefield (7-7) bounced back to .500 with a big submission victory over Taylor Bull at BFL 56 in July. Prior to that fight, the 30-year-old had not competed inside the MMA cage since March of 2016.

Bongfeldt (22-7-1) holds an impressive record but has been out of action since a round two submission victory against Brandon MacArthur at a Rumble in the Cage event in 2011. The man known as “Water” has fought all over Canada, and prior to him walking away from the sport in 2011, was 8-1-1, with his loss to Chris Weidman and the draw to Rafael Natal.

Rumble in the Cage 60 goes down on November 24 from Lethbridge, Alberta. The longest running promotion in Canada has yet to announce any other fights. On September 29, Rumble in the Cage 59 goes down and you can grab yourself tickets HERE.

