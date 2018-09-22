Bellator 210: Manhoef vs. Njokuani

Bellator heads back to WinStar World Casino and Resort once again on Friday, November 30 with a headliner featuring two heavy-handed middleweights. A legend of combat sports, Melvin Manhoef (30-14-1, 2NC) takes on the dynamic Chidi Njokuani (18-5, 1NC) in the main event of Bellator 210.

Bellator 210 will be broadcasted on Paramount Network, but will also stream live on DAZN. That is, of course, the main card. The prelims will streak on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator App.

A former world title challenger, “No Mercy” returns to the Bellator cage looking to stake his claim in a suddenly crowded middleweight division. The world-famous Dutch striker is known for his highlight-reel knockouts throughout a career that spans two and a half decades, including successful runs in DREAM, Cage Rage, and Bellator, among many others. With career wins over Mark Hunt, Kazushi Sakuraba, and “Cyborg” Santos, Manhoef is planning to add another name and highlight to his lengthy resume at Bellator 210.

Melvin Manhoef’s last victory in a Bellator cage came all the way back in November of 2015, here he knocked out Hisaki Kato.

Opposite the cage from Manhoef will be “Chidi Bang Bang,” Chidi Njokuani. He debuted in Bellator’s welterweight division in 2015, picking up a decisive win over Ricky Rainey. Since then, “Chidi Bang Bang” has notched impressive wins over both Melvin Guillard and Andre Fialho. The Las Vegas fighter later announced a move to middleweight, debuting in emphatic fashion vs. Hisaki Kato. With ten knockout wins to his name, the always dangerous Njokuani looks to earn his biggest to date when he faces “No Mercy.”

Bellator 210 is set to go down on November 30, live from the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

As of now, this main event bout is the only contest announced for the show.

