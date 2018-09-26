Tomasz Narkun (left) gets his hand raised after his victory over Mamed Khalidov. Photo courtesy of KSW.

Ayub Magomadov, BJJ blackbelt under Alliance Jiu-Jitsu team founder Alexandre Paiva Genovesi, posted a picture on his Instagram of KSW legend Mamed Khalidov.

Khalidov is standing in front a picture on the wall of light heavyweight champion Tomasz Narkun. The caption to the post translates to, “We only have one goal for this fall.” Certainly, a rematch would be huge news to hardcore MMA fans.

Vacating the Title

At the end of July 2018, Khalidov vacated the KSW middleweight title. Suspicion arose in the MMA community that his goal was to take another shot at dethroning light heavyweight king Narkun. The two met in a huge match-up at KSW 42 in March 2018. Khalidov looked very impressive until Narkun caught him in a triangle choke. It was the biggest win of Narkun’s career.

Potential Rematch?

KSW’s next event is set to take place from London, England with KSW 45 on Saturday, October 6. Hopefully, an announcement will be made for a future event. It would be nice for KSW to have one more event this calendar year and to have Khalidov/Narkun II headline it.

For many years Mamed Khalidov was considered the best middleweight outside of the UFC. It will be interesting to continue watching his career play out. Follow us here at MMASucka for updates on KSW and all your MMA needs.

