Another action packed M-1 Challenge is now underway.

The long-running Russian promotion M-1 Global returns for M-1 Challenge 97: Tatfight 7. Live from Kazan, Russian and streaming on M-1 Global Fight Pass and M1Global.tv. The card features a total of 14 fights in 6 different weight divisions.

The M-1 Global lightweight title is on the line in the main event of M-1 Challenge 97. Roman Bogatov and Rebenilton Pereira battle for the promotions vacant 155 lbs. belt. Both fighters hold impressive win streaks heading into the headlining matchup.

Roman Bogatov rides an undefeated 7-0 record into the title fight. The Russian fighter holds a diverse submission arsenal. Of the seven victories on his record, four came by submission. Most recently he submitted the Georgian knockout artist Raul Tutarauli in the second round of their contest at M-1 Challenge 94.

Rubenilton Pereira also rides an impressive win streak. Pereira has four consecutive victories, two coming by way of stoppage. The Brazilian fighter is undefeated in the M-1 rage since 2017. Overall, his record with M-1 Global sits at 4-2.

The 25-year-old Pereira holds experience well past his age. He competed in 25 professional bouts as a mixed martial artist. The majority of his experience comes from his home country of Brazil where he’s held the status of professional since 2010.

Other featured fights on the card include UFC veteran Chris Kelades stepping up a weight class. Kelades fights a short notice replacement at M-1 Challenge 97, as his original opponent withdrew from the bout with an injury. The former UFC flyweight makes his third appearance for M-1 Global. The Canadian split his two fights with the organization.

In the co-main event, another undefeated fighter puts his record on the line. Ruslan Shamilov tests his 5-0 status against Spain’s Enoc Solves Torres. The undefeated Shamilov sacrifices a massive experience gap in this matchup. The Spaniard fighter Torres competed in 34 bouts as a professional.

Main Card M-1 Global Fight Pass (12:00 ET)

Vacant Lightweight Title: Rubenilton Pereira v. Roman Bogatov

Enoc Solves Torres v. Ruslan Shamilov

Tiago Varejão v. Maksim Grabovich

Mickael Lebout v. Alexey Makhno

Alik Albogachiev v. Pavel Gordeev

Spencer Jebb v. Vladimir Tyurin

Timur Doronin def. Kang Kang Fu via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:06 of round 2

Chris Kelades def. Sergey Klyuev via unanimous decision

Jani Salmi def. Ruslan Khisamutdinov via submission at 2:32 of round 1

Ivan Eremenko def. Nidzhat Imanov via unanimous decision

Preliminary Card M-1 Global.tv (10:30 am ET)

Nikolai Rachek def. Mindaugas Gerve via KO/TKO at 4:00 of round 1

Denis Tiuliulin def. Nikita Shamov via KO/TKO (Knee and Punches) at 2:56 of round 1

Gadzhibaba Gadzhibabaev def. Zakhar Popel via KO/TKO (Punches) at 3:00 of round 1

