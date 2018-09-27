CALGARY, AB – JULY 27: Eddie Alvarez poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Scotiabank Saddledome on July 27, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The “UFC‘s Most Violent Man” will relinquish that title, but will Eddie Alvarez become “KSW’s Most Violent Man”? Well, if KSW founder Martin Lewandowski has anything to say about it, the answer is “yes.”

Lewandowski’s Offer to Eddie Alvarez

According to Lewandowski’s Instagram post from Thursday September 27, 2018, he has offered Alvarez a bout with undefeated Polish “Gamer” Mateusz Gamrot. Gamrot is undefeated in KSW winning 11 bouts thus far in the organization.

“I offered it to Eddie. I’m going to talk to his manager today,” Lewandowski stated in his Instgram post. Lewandowski is also encouraging fans to hashtag and post pictures of the fighters to show Alvarez their support for him to sign with the MMA juggernaut.

Should this signing be made, it could arguably be the biggest free agent signing in the KSW’s history. No doubt this matchup would produce fight of the night status and set the MMA world on fire.

