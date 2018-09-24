The first fight announcement of the upcoming Cage Titans 41, Johnny Campbell vs. Dan Dubuque. Photo Courtesy of Cage Titans.

New England fight fans are in for a treat, a very sweet one. Cage Titans announced a main event-worthy scrap for its upcoming Cage Titans 41 set for Plymouth Memorial Hall on November 3. Former bantamweight champion, Johnny ‘Cupcakes’ Campbell welcomes current lightweight champion, Dan Dubuque to the bantamweight division. Promotion officials made the announcement early Monday morning.

‘Cupcakes’ Campbell returns to action after losing his bantamweight title in the main event of CTFC 40. In what was a grueling battle between two of the top bantamweights in New England, Campbell ultimately fell by unanimous decision to current title holder, Jay Perrin.

Prior to the loss, the former champion was red hot. Since 2017, the South Shore Sportfighting product holds a record of 5-1. In that span, Campbell earned five consecutive victories, including four submission stoppages.

Johnny Campbell is a staple of the New England martial arts community. The entertaining fighter continues to seek out the top talent of the region in order to secure his goal of signing with the UFC.

“I love fighting guys who are considered ‘high level’ opponents. This fight is right in line where I left off. Constant forward motion and improvement. I think this fight is bigger than the [Jay] Perrin fight. Even more exciting and has the potential yet again to be a fight of the year! Expect to see apex ‘Cupcakes’! This fight will put me closer to my goal of getting to the UFC. It further proves that I will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime.”

When it comes to the matchup, Campbell plans to come forward with his relentless style. He believes the fight brings another high-level matchup to the regional stage and the New England fight fans he adores.

“We’re both skilled martial artists who thrive during a war. You can expect more of the same from Cupcakes. Hit without getting hit. I’ll be trying to catastrophically harm Dan with both my hands and feet,” Campbell continued. “The fans are winners here. Yet again they get a highly competitive, UFC-level fight in the main event at Cage Titans. It’s my pleasure to perform for some of the best fight fans on the planet. It’ll be lit.”

Dan Dubuque enters the bout at a similar point in his career. He yearns for the same objective as his opponent. The Connecticut fighter turned down multiple opportunities with Bellator in order to stay within better consideration for the UFC.

Currently, Dubuque holds the Cage Titans lightweight title. As opposed to staying a lightweight (an unnatural weight class for the fighter), for the time being, he has moved down to the 135 lbs. limit in order to capture two professional titles with the same promotion.

“I love the matchup, and the opportunity it presents with the winner fighting Jay for the belt in January,” Dubuque stated. “Johnny is tricky and crafty. I think I’m a cerebral fighter so they can expect a good chess matchup.”

Cage Titans 41 takes place from the home of the Cage Titans crew, Plymouth Memorial Hall. The final show of 2018 takes place on November 3rd. Other fighters set to compete on the upcoming card include Marty Navis, Kin Moy, Randy Costa, Jeff Perez, Kylie O’Hearn, Joe Giannetti and Zach DiSabatino. Tickets for Cage Titans 41 are available at Ace Ticket.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Johnny Campbell vs. Dan Dubuque Official for Cage Titans 41