Many UFC fans are eagerly awaiting Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz. Count Conor McGregor in, too. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, who has fought both men, is eager to see the fight.

“I think it’s going to be a great fight,” McGregor said at a press conference on Thursday. “Two amazing fighters. Nate Diaz is as tough as they come. Dustin Poirier took that loss [to me] on the chin and came back and has showcased a good mental strength and has had some great, phenomenal fights and wins inside the Octagon.”

Poirier has gone on a 8-1 (1 no contest) tear since moving up to the lightweight division after his loss to McGregor in September 2014. “The Diamond” has finished the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis and Bobby Green on his rise. Many feel he could’ve gotten the shot at lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, which went to McGregor instead. Poirier will instead take on a No. 10-ranked lightweight Diaz instead, another huge name in the UFC.

Diaz will fight for the first time since 2016, a year in which he had back-to-back fights with McGregor. Diaz defeated McGregor via submission at UFC 196. McGregor won the rematch via majority decision at UFC 202 some months later. Despite a lot of heat in the build-up, which included a bottle-throwing assault at a UFC 202 presser, the two seem to have a mutual respect, as evidenced by McGregor’s complimentary attitude towards Diaz when asked about his fight with Poirier.

McGregor, who recently signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC, even hinted at a potential rematch with the winner.

“I’m very, very much looking forward to it,” he said. “We’ll see what happens after. I wish both men the best of luck, and we’ll see.”

Per odds by BetNow Sportsbook, Poirier has opened as a -225 betting favorite to Diaz’s +185.

UFC 230 is set to go down November 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

