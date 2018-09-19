LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor holds up a cup of his Notorious-branded Irish whiskey as he speaks during a news conference following his 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor whiskey will soon be on the market. On Monday, “The Notorious” announced his new Irish whiskey, Proper No. Twelve, will launch in the United States and Ireland.

The name of the whiskey pays homage to McGregor’s roots of Crumlin in Dublin 12. He teamed up with master distiller David Elder in order to create his brand-whiskey.

Per the drink’s label, it is triple-distilled and aged for at least three years in bourbon barrels. The whiskey will have notes of vanilla, a honey-like sweetness toasted wood. It is 40 percent alcohol by volume.

“Proper Twelve is crafted at Ireland’s oldest distillery,” McGregor wrote on an Instagram post. “It is made with the Isle’s freshest spring water and finest golden grain and single malt – it is pure liquid gold! This is Ireland’s whiskey, and it is my gift to the world.”

McGregor also promised that $5 of each case sold up to $1 million annually will be donated to first responders in each district a case is sold in.

“These are the men and women who run into buildings while everyone else is running out,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “They are our real life heroes – Proper Heroes.”

McGregor, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, will return to MMA on October 6. He’s set to challenge UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

