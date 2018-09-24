Combat Zone 67 Official Poster. Photo Courtesy of CZMMA.com

One of the longest-running regional promotions is at it again Friday night. Combat Zone hosts its 67th numbered event at the Manchester Downtown Hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire. The regional promotion hosts a combo card which includes amateur kickboxing as well as mixed martial arts.

14 fights are on the docket. Of those 14 scheduled matchups, one intrigues above the rest. New Hampshire fighter Brendon Marotte looks to improve to 3-0 when he takes on Robert Best. The two are set to compete at a 150 lbs. catchweight. Marotte will look for his third stoppage as a pro on the main card. Not many fighters have managed to finish Best.

Best fought over 20 times as an amateur (0-1 as a pro). During that span, the New York fighter proved to be durable. In 25 fights, he has only been stopped twice. The most recent one being in 2012.

In the main event of the Combat Zone 67, Duncan Smith battles Justin Boraczek for the promotions vacant amateur welterweight title. Smith rides a two-fight win streak coming into Friday night’s action, both coming under the NEF (New England Fights, a Maine-based promotion) banner. Boraczek is a Combat Zone amateur veteran having fought all five of his fights with the promotion. He holds a record of 4-1. Most recently he defeated Jordan Jones at Combat Zone 66 by first-round KO.

Professional Mixed Martial Arts Main Card (9 pm EST)

Amateur Welterweight Title Main Event: Duncan Smith def. Justin Boraczek via submission (Kimura) at 2:52 of round 2

Nick Alley def. Jesus Cintron via submission (Triangle Choke) at 1:00 of round 1

Rob Best vs. Brendon Marotte def. Rob Best via TKO (Elbows) at 0:26 of round 1

Jeff Silva def. Chad Kelly via submission (armbar) at 3:10 of round 2

Terrance Jean-Jacques def. Victor Irwin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andres Rodriguez def. Rob Fuller via KO (Punch) at 0:06 of round 1

Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Preliminaries (8 pm EST)

Tom Pagliarulo def. Edmund Linscott via TKO (Punches) at 1:45 of round 1

Jack Stapleton def. Josh Welch via submission (kneebar) at 1:19 of round 1

Spencer Payne def. Caynen Wills via submission (Rear-naked choke) at :43 of round 2

Amateur Kickboxing Preliminaries (7 pm EST)

Alyssa Marini [NETT/TEAM Woo] def. Chrystal Gaud [SPERO’S MMA] via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kyle Adams [START BJJ] def. Justin Brookings [NETT] via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Stephen Trimino [Burgess] def. Dan Ward [Spero’s MMA] via unanimous decision (30–27, 30-27, 30-27)

Isaiah Longs [FAA] def. Dave Deluca [BAREKNUCKLE BJJ] via TKO (punches) at 0:43 of round 1

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Combat Zone 67 Results