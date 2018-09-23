Bubba Jenkins after being crowned champion by defeating Elias Boudegzdame at Brave 16. (Photo via Brave Combat Federation)

Check out the Brave 16 Results below!

Over the weekend, Brave Combat Federation took over the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE for Brave 16. With two titles on the line, here are the Brave 16 Results.

Jarrah Al Selawe became the first fighter from the Gulf Cooperation Council to be crowned as a champion in Brave Combat Federation. To do so, Al Selawe ended the title reign of the defending welterweight champion Carlston Harris. The “Jordanian Lion” stopped Harris in the first round, dropping him with a right-hand before forcing the ref to step in after some nasty elbows. Along with winning the title, this brought Al Selawe’s record to 6-0 within Brave. Meaning that the Jordanian has the most wins in promotional history.

In the co-main event, featherweight gold was on the line. Bubba Jenkins impressively dominated all five rounds against defending featherweight king Elias Boudegzdame. The 2011 NCAA Division 1 Champion utilized his obviously stellar wrestling game to end the longest championship reign in Brave. In round four, Boudegzdame threatened with a tight-looking heel hook, but Jenkins was able to avoid it. Bubba Jenkins clasped his first major MMA championship with a last-second suplex.

Brave 16 Results – Two New Champions Crowned

Ten-time BJJ IBJJF Champ Bruno Malfacine remained undefeated as a pro, easily submitting Cris Rodriguez in round one. Mohammed Fakhreddine suffered his second defeat in Brave as Dagestan’s Gadzhimusa Gadzhiev handed the Lebanon superstar a TKO loss. Sweden’s Dmitrijs Homjakovs faced Mounir Lazzez in the night’s best fight by far. Lazzez stood his ground and tried to counter-punch early, but Homjakovs was looking on-point with his striking. Just when the Swede seemed to be taking control, the Tunisian downed with a short right hand. Homjakovs withstood the oncoming punishment by showing incredible heart. Despite this, the finish came in round two as Lazzez swarmed Homjakovs early in the round for the standing TKO.

South Africa’s Chad Hanekom secured a win over undefeated Italian, Leon Aliu. The bout was dominated by the South African with his wrestling. Crisanto Pitpitunge was handed his second defeat against Bahrain’s Hamza Kooheji.

Guram Kutateladze made his promotional debut with an incredible win by unanimous decision over Erick da Silva. To do so, Guram showcased a high volume of punches and kicks to inflict damage to da Silva. He closed the fight by mixing in some takedowns before slugging it out prior to the final bell.

In some of the night’s other bouts, Vaughn Donayre was submitted by Flavio Serafim, while Nawras Abzakh suffered defeat by way of unanimous decision against Louie Sanoudakis. In the opening bout, Team Lakay dominated with a win against IMMAF medalist Hussain Ayyad. The Filipino John Cris Corton secured the win by unanimous decision.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Brave 16 Results – Two New Champions Crowned