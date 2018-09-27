NEW YORK, NY – JULY 30: Amanda Serrano (blue tape) is sent to a neutral corner by referee Benjy Esteves after dropping Calixta Silgado at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough New York on July 30, 2016. Serrano would win by tko in the first round. (Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images)

Combate Americas has announced another bout for their ‘Mexico vs. USA’ show next month. Six-division boxing champion Amanda Serrano (0-0-1) will square off with former Mexican kickboxing champion Erendira Ordonez (2-1) in a flyweight bout.

The bout between “The Real Deal” and “Aketzaly” will co-headline ‘Combate Americas: Mexico vs. USA’ at the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona on October 13. The main event features Erik “El Goyita” Perez vs. John “Sexi Mexi” Castaneda.

SERRANO TO FACE OFF WITH MEXICO’S ERENDIRA ORDOÑEZ

IN “COMBATE AMERICAS: MEXICO VS. USA” CO-MAIN EVENT

Born in Carolina, Puerto Rico and fighting out Brooklyn, the 29-year-old Serrano’s return to La Jaula, the Combate Americas cage, comes on the heels of her latest feat in the boxing ring. As a pro boxer, Serrano is 35-1 with 26 knockout wins. Earlier this month she captured the WBO Junior Welterweight Championship with a unanimous decision win over Yamila Esther Reynoso of Argentina, live at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

In doing so, Serrano made history. She joins some incredible company with Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya as the only boxers in history to capture titles in six different weight classes.

“It is an honor to have the world’s greatest women’s boxer in history, who is on par with De La Hoya and Pacquiao, back in La Jaula for Combate Americas,” said Combate CEO Campbell McLaren.

Serrano’s second start under MMA rules takes place six months after battling Corina Herrera to a draw in a thrilling co-main event at ‘Combate Estrellas I’ in Los Angeles.

Fighting out of Mexico, hot prospect Ordonez is a three-time San Shou kickboxing gold medalist who holds a pro record of 2-2.

After picking up wins in Xtreme Kombat as well as Xtreme Fighters Latino, the 22-year-old went on to lose her first fight as professional. In her second outing under the Xtreme Fighters Latino banner, “Aketzaly” took on Lobo Gym rep Paulina Vargas who defeated her by technical knockout.

The first loss of his pro MMA career was met with a year-long absence, as the bout with Vargas took place in August of 2017. It is worth noting that Ordonez was slated to make her Lux Fight League debut earlier this year, but the fight never came into fruition.

The showdown with Serrano was originally supposed to happen back in April at ‘Combate Estrellas I’, but Ordonez couldn’t make the fight due to VISA issues.

