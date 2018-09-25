After Saturday night’s debacle in the co-main event at BFL 57, President Jay Golshani has been hounded by members of the media.

Golshani reached out to MMASucka.com to give the following statement:

“At this point, I have no comments regarding the incident,” Golshani explained. “We have done what has been asked from us to do in this case and forwarded the fight footage to the BC athletic commission. We don’t sanction the event so any comment from us would not be relevant in this matter. We will be available for comments after the BCAC has reached their decision. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

If you are unsure of what went down at BFL 57, here are the Coles Notes.

Champion Austin Batra took on Perry Hayer for the amateur welterweight title in the evening’s co-main event

Referee John Cooper stepped in

Batra jumped into the air and threw what looked like a Hulk Smash

Batra cheered, Hayer stayed down and was tended to by doctors

BFL ring announcer Ryan Ventura read the decision and Batra was disqualified. He also lost the belt

Check out footage of the knockout and Hulk Smash below.

Wow. Craziness at #BFL57. Austin Batra KOs Perry Hayer but gets disqualified for this unnecessary jumping asshole finish. Wild stuff. pic.twitter.com/W7frtUrS0l — Fight For Something (@fight4something) September 23, 2018

