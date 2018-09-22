On Saturday, September 22, Battlefield Fight League returns to the Hard Rock Casino for their fifty-seventh show. We will have BFL 57 results for you all night long.

The main event will make history, as it’s the first time in BFL history that women will battle in the headlining slot. Former amateur champion Jamey-Lyn Horth will face off against Christina Ricker.

The co-main event is for the amateur welterweight title, as champion Austin Batra takes on Perry Hayer. The other title on the line is the amateur featherweight, as Gwyn Berry faces off against Marlon Hall.

Check out full BFL 57 results below

MAIN CARD

Jamey Lyn Horth vs. Christina Ricker

Austin Batra vs. Perry Hayer – Amateur Welterweight Title

Gwyn Berry vs. Marlan Hall – Amateur Featherweight Title

James Foster vs. Mike Morely

Casey O’Leary vs. Brandon Labrecque

Undercard Portion

Manny Fernandez vs. Dale Russell

Sasha Tadayoni vs. Eric Blas

Jason Giroux vs. Christopher Donald

Jordan Cabrejos vs. Darrick Laing

Mark Purdy vs. Flint Radatzke

Kickboxing/Muay Thai Portion

Taran Bir vs. Jakob George – Amateur 135 Title

Mitch Burk vs. Hugh Gleason

Daniel Abdenour vs. David Rouanzoin