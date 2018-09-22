Tweet on Twitter
On Saturday, September 22, Battlefield Fight League returns to the Hard Rock Casino for their fifty-seventh show. We will have BFL 57 results for you all night long.
The main event will make history, as it’s the first time in BFL history that women will battle in the headlining slot. Former amateur champion Jamey-Lyn Horth will face off against Christina Ricker.
The co-main event is for the amateur welterweight title, as champion Austin Batra takes on Perry Hayer. The other title on the line is the amateur featherweight, as Gwyn Berry faces off against Marlon Hall.
Check out full BFL 57 results below
MAIN CARD
Jamey Lyn Horth vs. Christina Ricker
Austin Batra vs. Perry Hayer – Amateur Welterweight Title
Gwyn Berry vs. Marlan Hall – Amateur Featherweight Title
James Foster vs. Mike Morely
Casey O’Leary vs. Brandon Labrecque
Undercard Portion
Manny Fernandez vs. Dale Russell
Sasha Tadayoni vs. Eric Blas
Jason Giroux vs. Christopher Donald
Jordan Cabrejos vs. Darrick Laing
Mark Purdy vs. Flint Radatzke
Kickboxing/Muay Thai Portion
Taran Bir vs. Jakob George – Amateur 135 Title
Mitch Burk vs. Hugh Gleason
Daniel Abdenour vs. David Rouanzoin
