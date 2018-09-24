On Saturday evening, the Battlefield Fight League amateur welterweight championship was up for grabs, as champion Austin Batra took on Perry Hayer. However, the fight ended with a ton of controversy.

32-seconds into the very first round, Batra landed what looked to be the fight-ending blow. A giant left hook that dropped Hayer and flattened him. Well, that was not the end. Batra decided to jump into the air, clench his hands together and drop down what looked like a hulk smash.

After Hayer was looked at by the doctor’s, BFL ring announcer, Ryan Ventura read the judges decision and to Batra’s surprise, he was disqualified. Not only was he disqualified, but the belt was wrapped around Hayer’s waist and he was crowned new champion.

Wow. Craziness at #BFL57. Austin Batra KOs Perry Hayer but gets disqualified for this unnecessary jumping asshole finish. Wild stuff. pic.twitter.com/W7frtUrS0l — Fight For Something (@fight4something) September 23, 2018

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more news and rumors as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.