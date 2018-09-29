Bellator 206 Results

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 26: (L-R) Gegard Mousasi, President of Bellator Scott Coker and Rory MacDonald attend the Bellator-DAZN announcement press conference on June 26, 2018 at Viacom in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Bellator MMA)

The biggest Bellator event of the year, Bellator 206, goes down on Saturday, September 29. In the main event, middleweight champion, Gegard Mousasi, will take on welterweight champion, Rory MacDonald for the middleweight title. It will be the first champion vs. champion fight in promotional history. MacDonald will attempt to become the first two-division champion in Bellator history.

Plus, in the co-main event, two legends will collide for the fourth time in their respective careers. That fight will see Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson take on Wanderlei Silva. Silva currently holds the edge on Rampage as he has won two out of three against Jackson. However, within the last five years, Jackson has fought seven times as opposed to Silva’s one appearance in 2017, his first fight since 2013.

Before the co-main event, the new Bellator welterweight Grand Prix kicks off. Part three of Douglas Lima vs. Andrey Koreshkov goes down in the first round of the tournament. The winner will move onto the semifinals against the winner of the very anticipated fight between Michael Page and Paul Daley.

The third fight on the main card will see the hottest prospect in MMA face his toughest test in his career. Coming off three straight first round KO/TKO finishes, Aaron Pico takes on former bantamweight title challenger, Leandro Higo.

The first two fights on the main card will see a strawweight and featherweight fight. Kicking off the main card, Gaston Bolanos takes on Ysidro Gutierrez in a featherweight fight. The second fight on the main card will see Keri Melendez welcome Dakota Zimmerman to the professional MMA world.

MAIN CARD (DAZN – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald

Rampage Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva

Douglas Lima vs. Andrey Koreshkov

Aaron Pico vs. Leandro Higo

Keri Melendez vs. Dakota Zimmerman

Gaston Bolanos vs. Ysidro Gutierrez

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator.com – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Adam Piccolotti vs. James Terry

Amber Leibrock vs. Arlene Blencowe

Jeremiah Labiano vs. Justin Smitley

Josh San Diego vs. Joe Neal

Chuck Campbell vs. Joseph Ramirez

Anthony Figueroa Jr. vs. Samuel Romero

Isaiah Batin-Gonzalez vs. Khai Wu

Ricky Abdelaziz vs. Laird Anderson

Ignacio Ortiz vs. Jacob Ycaro

Cass Bell vs. Ty Costa

Abraham Vaesau vs. Demarco Villalona

