The biggest Bellator event of the year, Bellator 206, goes down on Saturday, September 29. In the main event, middleweight champion, Gegard Mousasi, will take on welterweight champion, Rory MacDonald for the middleweight title. It will be the first champion vs. champion fight in promotional history. MacDonald will attempt to become the first two-division champion in Bellator history.
Plus, in the co-main event, two legends will collide for the fourth time in their respective careers. That fight will see Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson take on Wanderlei Silva. Silva currently holds the edge on Rampage as he has won two out of three against Jackson. However, within the last five years, Jackson has fought seven times as opposed to Silva’s one appearance in 2017, his first fight since 2013.
Before the co-main event, the new Bellator welterweight Grand Prix kicks off. Part three of Douglas Lima vs. Andrey Koreshkov goes down in the first round of the tournament. The winner will move onto the semifinals against the winner of the very anticipated fight between Michael Page and Paul Daley.
The third fight on the main card will see the hottest prospect in MMA face his toughest test in his career. Coming off three straight first round KO/TKO finishes, Aaron Pico takes on former bantamweight title challenger, Leandro Higo.
Bellator 206 Results
The first two fights on the main card will see a strawweight and featherweight fight. Kicking off the main card, Gaston Bolanos takes on Ysidro Gutierrez in a featherweight fight. The second fight on the main card will see Keri Melendez welcome Dakota Zimmerman to the professional MMA world.
MAIN CARD (DAZN – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)
Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald
Rampage Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva
Douglas Lima vs. Andrey Koreshkov
Aaron Pico vs. Leandro Higo
Keri Melendez vs. Dakota Zimmerman
Gaston Bolanos vs. Ysidro Gutierrez
PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator.com – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
Adam Piccolotti vs. James Terry
Amber Leibrock vs. Arlene Blencowe
Jeremiah Labiano vs. Justin Smitley
Josh San Diego vs. Joe Neal
Chuck Campbell vs. Joseph Ramirez
Anthony Figueroa Jr. vs. Samuel Romero
Isaiah Batin-Gonzalez vs. Khai Wu
Ricky Abdelaziz vs. Laird Anderson
Ignacio Ortiz vs. Jacob Ycaro
Cass Bell vs. Ty Costa
Abraham Vaesau vs. Demarco Villalona
