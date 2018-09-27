Photo courtesy of KSW.

On less than two weeks’ notice, England’s John Smith withdrew from his bout with popular Polish trainer Akop Szostak for KSW 45. KSW scrambled to find a replacement to leave Akop on the card and were successful in their search.

The Replacement

Smith was replaced with another English fighter, Jamie Sloane. Sloane has finished every single one of his eight professional victories. Even in defeat, Sloane does not drag a fight to the judges. Sloane is coming off of a tough Bellator appearance loss to Alessio Sakara in July 2018 and will look to get back to his winning ways with this opportunity in KSW. He will have quite the test in Akop, however, who is coming off a second round knockout victory in April 2018. Akop has been getting some of the best training available since starting MMA in 2015, training at Berkut WCA Fight Team with the likes of Damian Janikowski and Mariusz Pudzianowski.

KSW 45: The Return to Wembley will air live Saturday October 06, 2018 from London, England on ksw.tv.