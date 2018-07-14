Yoel Romero of Cuba prepares to walk out from backstage prior to facing Robert Whittaker of New Zealand during the UFC 225 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

The two heaviest divisions in the UFC were left in a strange position following UFC 226. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic via KO (punches), becoming a two-division champion and putting a huge target on his back. Alexander Gustaffson has been in the conversation to challenge Cormier for the light heavyweight title. However, just last month Daniel Cormier went on Twitter to state he would like Gustaffson to fight Yoel Romero first to earn a #1 contender spot.

Since @LukeRockhold can’t fight I know who @AlexTheMauler can fight. Win or lose I say get him in there with @YoelRomeroMMA let’s see this #1 contender fight. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 10, 2018

Following UFC 226, Romero and Cormier have been involved in a back and forth Twitter feud. It is safe to assume that Cormier isn’t interested in fighting Romero as of now.

With that being said, as the options become fewer for both Romero as well as Gustaffson, a match-up between the two seems the most likely scenario. Romero has been planning a move to the light heavyweight division after having problems missing weight. Gustaffson, on the other hand, had agreed to fight Romero last August, but Romero needed more time to recover from an injury.

Gustaffson vs. Romero would benefit everyone involved in this case, as it would cement a solid #1 contender. Should Cormier decide to vacate the 205-pound strap, the fight could very well be for the vacant title. Who wouldn’t be interested in a five-round title fight between Alexander Gustaffson and Yoel Romero?

For now, it seems most likely that the current two-division champion Cormier will sit out for a while. He’ll wait to see how 205 plays out, or hope that Brock Lesnar is cleared and ready to return by early next year. Not many people like the idea of interim titles, but in the case of the light heavyweight division, we might be seeing one sooner rather than later.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Why Alexander Gustaffson vs. Yoel Romero makes sense