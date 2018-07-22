UFC Fight Night 134 Results

HAMBURG, GERMANY – JULY 21: (L-R) Opponents Mauricio Rua of Brazil and Anthony Smith face off during the UFC Fight Night Weigh-in event at the Radisson Blu Hotel on July 21, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC returns to Hamburg, Germany for just the second time in promotional history for UFC Fight Night 134. This time, the main event will feature an MMA legend and a hungry up and comer in a new division. PRIDE and UFC legend, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will step into the octagon to take on unranked knockout artist, Anthony “Lionheart” Smith.

Rua has not fought since March 2017 when he took on Gian Villante at UFC Fight Night 106. He defeated Villante that night by third-round TKO for his third straight victory. This would set up an opportunity to face Ovince Saint Preux in a rematch of their 2014 fight. However, the week of the fight, Rua was forced out with an injury and has been out of competition since. But now he is finally back and this fight could have possible title implications on the line. After Daniel Cormier won the heavyweight title at UFC 226, he made it clear he’d be open to returning to light heavyweight to defend his title at 205. The name he listed that he would like to defend against was Shogun Rua if he were to win this fight against Smith.

Smith is coming off a very impressive performance in his debut at the light heavyweight division. He faced former champion Rashad Evans at UFC 225 in one of the earlier prelims of the night. He made his presence known in the 205-pound weight class as he knocked out Evans in under a minute. Before entering the light heavyweight division, Smith put together a 4-2 record at middleweight in the UFC. While at middleweight, he won three straight by TKO or KO, including a TKO victory over Hector Lombard. He will look to rise up the light heavyweight rankings with a win over Rua.

In the co-main event, Glover Teixeira will face short notice opponent, Corey Anderson. Texeira is coming off a first-round TKO win over Misha Cirkunov in December at UFC on Fox 26. His opponent, Anderson, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Patrick Cummins at UFC Fight Night 128.

Before we witness the co-main event, we will see a middleweight fight between Vitor Miranda and Abu Azaitar. Plus, top heavyweight fighters, Marcin Tybura and Stefan Struve will face off in the third fight of the main card. The second fight will see Danny Roberts take on short notice opponent, David Zawada in a welterweight clash. Finally, opening up the main card, Marc Diakiese returns for the first time since UFC 219 to take on Nasrat Haqparast.

MAIN CARD – (FS1 – 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT)

Mauricio Rua vs. Anthony Smith

Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson

Vitor Miranda vs. Abu Azaitar

Marcin Tybura vs. Stefan Struve

Danny Roberts vs. David Zawada

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Marc Diakiese

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1 – 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT)

Nick Hein vs. Damir Hadzovic

Emil Meek vs. Bartosz Fabinski

Khalid Taha vs. Nad Narimani

Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT)

Davey Grant vs. Manny Bermudez

Jeremy Kimball vs. Darko Stosic

Damian Stasiak vs. Pingyuan Liu

