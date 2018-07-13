Opponents Junior Dos Santos of Brazil and Blagoy Ivanov face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at The Grove Hotel on July 13, 2018 in Boise, Idaho.

UFC Fight Night 133 takes place in the beautiful city of Boise, Idaho only one day from now. Weigh-ins for the event completed recently and each athlete came in on weight. Free of confusion and fight day alterations (at this moment), all thirteen matchups are intact going into Saturday.

Nested after the ever important international fight week is UFC Fight Night 133. The fight night card continues to perpetuate a perceived oversaturation of mixed martial arts. From international fight week to Sunday morning, eight major events from four different organizations will have taken place. One Championship held events in consecutive weeks. PFL had its bi-weekly third regular-season event. Bellator hosts back to back events this weekend with Bellator 202 this Friday and Bellator 203 the following day. The UFC was the most active of the organizations, hosting two events on international fight week while holding the single fight night event tomorrow night.

As every UFC athlete made weight for tomorrow’s event, each intriguing matchup the card features is still on. In the main event, former heavyweight champion, Junior Dos Santos meets the newest addition to the UFCs heavyweight division, Blagoi Ivanov. Ivanov comes to the UFC as the former WSOF heavyweight champion (formerly WSOF, now PFL).

The UFCs first trip to Boise, Idaho brings many titillating fights. Interesting matchups include Randy Brown taking on Niko Price as well as Justin Scoggins welcoming the “cousin” of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Said Nurmagomedov. The champion’s cousin makes the move to the flyweight division. On top of being the UFC debut for Nurmagomedov, it is also a divisional debut. Scoggins is a veteran of the division and promotion. He provides the newcomer with a hefty challenge, having fought 8 bouts for the UFC.

A couple of matchups which may have flown under the radar include Kurt Holobaugh vs. Raoni Barcelos and Chad Mendes vs. Myles Jury. Mendes makes his return to the octagon after a two-year suspension for violating the UFC Anti-Doping policy. The Team Alpha Male fighter was flagged for an out-of-competitive sample collected on May 17th, 2016. His sample was flagged due to the substance GHRP-6 (hexapeptide), which was found in his system.

One other fights to look forward to pits two rising featherweights against each other. The comeback king, Darren ‘The Damage’ Elkins takes on Australian fighter, Alexander Volkanovski.

Elsewhere on the card, former Invicta flyweight champion, Jennifer Maia makes her UFC debut. Maia takes on Liz Carmouche in the featured Fight Pass Prelim.

UFC Fight Night 133 begins on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 eastern time. Keep it tuned to MMASucka for more global MMA coverage such as live results, staff picks, breakdowns, interviews and much more.

Main Card, FS1 (10 pm EST)

Junior Dos Santos (247.5) vs. Blagoi Ivanov (257.5)

Sage Northcutt (170) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Dennis Bermudez (146) vs. Rick Glenn (146)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Niko Price (170)

Chad Mendes (146) vs. Myles Jury (146)

Marion Reneau (136) vs. Cat Zingano (136)

Preliminary Card, FS1 (8 pm EST)

Alejandro Perez (136) vs. Eddie Wineland (136)

Darren Elkins (145) vs. Alex Volkanovski (145.5)

Justin Scoggins (125.5) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (126)

Raoni Barcelos (145.5) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (145)

Fight Pass Preliminary Card, UFC Fight Pass (6:30 pm EST)

Liz Carmouche (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (126)

Mark De La Rosa (125) vs. Elias Garcia (125)

Jodie Esquibel (116) Jessica Aguilar (115.5)

