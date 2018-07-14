BOISE, ID – JULY 13: (L-R) Opponents Junior Dos Santos of Brazil and Blagoy Ivanov face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at The Grove Hotel on July 13, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC makes its debut in Boise, Idaho with UFC Fight Night 133, a card that seems to be flying under the radar. In the main event, we will see the return of the former heavyweight champion, Junior Dos Santos. He will take on former WSOF heavyweight champion who will make his octagon debut tonight, Blagoy Ivanov.

Dos Santos hasn’t fought since UFC 211 last year when he challenged Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title. He lost by knockout in the first round and was later suspended by USADA for a failed drug test. His opponent, Ivanov, last fought under the WSOF banner when he took on Caio Alencar, winning by unanimous decision for his fifth straight victory.

In the co-main event, we will see the return of ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt as he looks for his first win at 170 pounds. But it will be a tough test as he takes on Zak Ottow. Northcutt has gone 0-2 at welterweight during his time in the UFC, losing to Bryan Barberena and Mickey Gall. His most recent outing came at lightweight when he took on Thibault Gouti at UFC Fight Night 126. He won that night by unanimous decision. Ottow has gone 3-2 since joining the UFC. His most recent fight came against Mike Pyle at UFC 222 where he was victorious by way of first-round TKO.

UFC Fight Night 133 Results

The rest of the main card will also see some high action fights. Before the co-main event, we will see a featherweight fight between Dennis Bermudez and Rick Glenn. The third fight on the main card will be a welterweight clash between Randy Brown and Niko Price. In the second fight of the main card, we will see the return of former featherweight title challenger, Chad Mendes. He will take on Myles Jury after not fighting since 2015 when he lost to Frankie Edgar at the TUF 22 Finale. Finally, the first fight on the main card will see former bantamweight title challenger, Cat Zingano take on Marion Reneau.

Follow along with MMASucka as we provide you with the results throughout UFC Fight Night 133.

MAIN CARD (FS1 – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Junior Dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Sage Northcutt vs. Zak Ottow

Dennis Bermudez vs. Rick Glenn

Randy Brown vs. Niko Price

Myles Jury vs. Chad Mendes

Cat Zingano vs. Marion Reneau

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1 – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Eddie Wineland vs. Alejandro Perez

Darren Elkins vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Justin Scoggins vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Raoni Barcelos

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Liz Carmouche vs. Jennifer Maia

Marc De La Rosa vs. Elias Garcia

Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC Fight Night 133 Results