LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 05: (L-R) Opponents Brad Tavares and Israel Adesanya of Nigeria face off during The Ultimate Fighter Finale weigh-in inside The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated has come to an end and we have reached the night of the finale. Sixteen fighters entered the competition, eight featherweights and eight lightweights, all of them undefeated. Join us throughout the nights for your TUF 27 Finale Results.

Now, only two from each division remain as they battle to see who becomes the next Ultimate Fighter. In the main event, the undefeated Israel Adesanya returns to the octagon to take on Hawaii‘s Brad Tavares.

In the first final of the night, the two featherweights meet. Team Cormier’s Brad Katona takes on Team Miocic’s Jay Cucciniello, who wrote himself a great comeback story on the show. In the preliminary round of fights, Jay Cucciniello took on Bryce Mitchell. That fight did not go his way as Mitchell ground out a unanimous decision victory. As for Katona, he won his first fight by majority decision over Kyler Phillips.

In the semis, Katona dominated Mitchell and submitted him in the third round to punch his ticket to the finale. Cucciniello seemed to be out of the competition because of his loss. However, that changed when Ricky Steele suffered a concussion in his fight against Suman Mokhtarian. Cucciniello came into his semi-final fight against Tyler Diamond looking like a different fighter than before. As a result, he knocked out Diamond in the third with a short elbow.

TUF 27 Finale Results

Season 27 of the Ultimate Fighter started quickly as it only took Joe Giannetti less than 20 seconds to finish John Gunther for the first win of the competition. From this performance, Giannetti made it known that he was one to keep an eye on. His opponent tonight, Mike Trizano, opened up the competition with a win of his own, over Thailand Clark. In their semifinal fights, Giannetti made quick work of Allan Zuniga while Trizano dominated Gunther en route to a unanimous decision win. Now, these two meet in the finale for a Boston vs. New Jersey matchup.

As for the rest of the main card, the main event will see Brad Tavares take on Israel Adesanya. Adesanya has started his UFC run going 2-0 as he finished Rob Wilkinson in his debut at UFC 221 in addition to defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC on Fox 29. Standing across the cage from him will be UFC veteran, Brad Tavares. Tavares has been apart of the UFC since 2010, going 12-4 in that span. His most recent victory came at UFC on Fox 29 as he knocked out Krzysztof Jotko.

Rest of Main Card

The rest of the main card will see plenty of action. Before the first finale will be a featherweight fight between Alex Caceres and Martin Bravo. In the second fight on the main card, we will see TUF 26 alums, Roxanne Modafferi and Barb Honchak. And finally, to kick off the main card, we will see Alessio Di Chirico take on Julian Marquez.

Follow along with MMASucka as we provide you with the results throughout The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale.

MAIN CARD (FS1 – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Brad Tavares vs. Israel Adesanya

Mike Trizano vs. Joe Giannetti

Jay Cucciniello vs. Brad Katona

Alex Caceres vs. Martin Bravo

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Barb Honchak

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Julian Marquez

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1 – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Montana De La Rosa vs. Rachael Ostovich

Luis Pena vs. Richie Smullen

John Gunther vs. Allan Zuniga

Tyler Diamond vs. Bryce Mitchell

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

Matt Bessette vs. Steven Peterson

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Oskar Piechota

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: TUF 27 Finale Results