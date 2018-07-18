UFC Fight Night 134 Walkout Songs

This weekend, live from Hamburg, Germany’s Barclaycard Arena, UFC Fight Night 134 will go down. Headlined by a light heavyweight scrap between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua” and Anthony Smith, this is a card primed for a fighter looking to make the hardcores take notice. For a fighter to truly make that mark, however, they need the full package. Exciting fights certainly don’t hurts their chances of standing out in the crowded roster, but many fighters need that something more outside of the cage. Like a signature entrance. That’s where I come in. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I can help. Putting my knowledge to work, I can help these wayward fighters find more suitable UFC Fight Night 134 walkout songs. Songs that would help them make an impact with fans. I’m even sharing these suggestions with you, the fans. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Justin Ledet

What he last walked out to: “The Moon and the Sky” – Sade

What he should walk out to next: “Walk Through the Fire” – Mary Gauthier



Sometimes picking a unique walkout song doesn’t go as planned. This is the case for poor Justin “El Blanco” Ledet. All credit to him for trying something different, but a broken-hearted ballad from Sade, no matter how good it is, just doesn’t make for good UFC walkout music. Now, the idea of slow, dark entrance tune sung by a woman is a good one. I don’t fault Ledet for going that route. However, he needs something that’s a little darker than the Sade song he chose. Something more ominous. Something like “Walk Through the Fire,” from Canadian folk singer Mary Gauthier. You can hear it below.

Damian Stasiak



What he last walked out to: “Wild Boys” – Duran Duran

What he should walk out to next: “Dangerous” – Depeche Mode

Unfortunately for Damian Stasiak, nobody is going to identify Duran Duran’s “Wild Boys” with him. That’s because we all still think of Mirko CroCop when we hear that song. That means he needs to find something else unless he wants to continue leaving fans disappointed when he walks out, as opposed to a battle-hardened Croatian with murder weapons for legs. A good, similar sounding alternative for Stasiak might be Depeche Mode’s “Dangerous.” You can hear it below.



View the original article on MMA Sucka: The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 134 Walkout Songs