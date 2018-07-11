Walkout Songs

UFC Fight Night 133 is upon us this week! Emanating live from the Century Link Arena in Boise, ID, the card features the return of Junior dos Santos. The former UFC heavyweight kingpin will be taking on former World Series of Fighting standout Blagoy Ivanov in the main event. All over the card, people are wanting to make a mark with promoters and fans. With uniforms now de rigeur for UFC athletes, one of the few ways they have left to stand out as individuals is with their walkout songs. Some have had great walkouts in the past, but musical schizophrenia has led them away from it. Others just need a boost. That’s why I’m here. As MMASucka.com‘s resident musicologist, I’m here to offer suggestions that would help these fighters become more memorable as a brand. I’m even doing it publicly, for your entertainment. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Zak Ottow



What he last walked out to: “Gimme Shelter” – Rolling Stones

What he should walk out to next: “Barbarian” – The Darkness



It’s not that Zak Ottow picked a bad walkout song for his last fight. This is a case of picking a good walkout song that’s still identified with someone else. In this case, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira. I realize that “Minotauro” is retired at this point, but “Gimme Shelter” is still associated with him in the minds of long term fans. So perhaps it’s best he finds that hasn’t been taken. Something a little more on brand, like “Barbarian” by The Darkness. You can hear it below.

Cat Zingano

What he last walked out to: “Don’t Hurt Yourself” – Beyonce feat. Jack White

What he should walk out to next: “Raise Your Fist in the Air” – Doro

The past three fights have not been kind to Cat Zingano. Since defeating Amanda Nunes at UFC 178 to earn a title fight with Ronda Rousey, she’s come up short every time. I’m not sure what’s happening, but walking out to what was definitely one of the weakest Beyonce singles in recent memory certainly didn’t help matters for her last fight. Turning things around starts with a new walkout song. Something a bit more direct, with some stomp to it. Something like “Raise your Fist in the Air” by Doro. You can hear it below.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on UFC Fight Night 133 and other upcoming events!

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 133