It’s double Fight Week, with UFC 226 going down this Saturday! Emanating live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, the main event will determine whether or not light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier or heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic is the baddest man on the planet. All over the rest of the card, though, people are wanting to make a mark with promoters and fans. With uniforms now de rigeur for UFC athletes, one of the few ways they have left to stand out as individuals is with walkout music. Some have had great walkouts in the past, but musical schizophrenia has led them away from it. Others just need a boost. That’s why I’m here. As MMASucka.com‘s resident musicologist, I’m here to offer suggestions that would help these fighters become more memorable as a brand, creating a signature that starts with their UFC 226 walkout songs. I’m even doing it publicly, for your entertainment. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Drakkar Klose

What he last walked out to: “Devastated” – Joey Bada$$

What he should walk out to next: “Throwin’ Elbows” – Excision feat. Space Laces

Drakkar Klose is an intimidating man. His walkout music at UFC 218, however was not. Mumble-rap doesn’t really communicate intimidation, intensity, or really anything all that well. A track that can convey that intimidation, as well as the damage Klose can do, is “Throwin’ Elbows” by Excision and Space Laces. This grinding cut of bass music is a big step up from the low-energy song he’d used previously. Hear it below.

Gokhan Saki

What he last walked out to: “Ambitionz as a Ridah” – Tupac

What he should walk out to next: “O.G. Original Gangsta” – Ice T

“Ambitionz as a Ridah” is a popular song among fighters. Everybody from Bec Rawlings to Nate Diaz has walked out to it in recent years. To that end, it’s over-used. So what’s a legit bad-ass like Gokhan Saki to do? If he wants to keep it west coast, then there’s always Ice T. “O.G. Original Gangsta” is the kind of song that a rare few can make the walk out to, and Saki, with his kickboxing history, is one of those few. You can hear it below.

