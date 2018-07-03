TUF 27 Finale Walkout Songs

The TUF 27 Finale is upon us! The event will go down live at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Brad Tavares will square off with prospect Israel Adesenya in the main event. The TUF 27 lightweight and featherweight winners will be crowned as well! Now, as with many UFC events, there are a lot of fighters who will need help selecting more memorable, on-brand entrances. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I can offer suggestions that will help fighters further stand out from the pack with their TUF 27 Finale walkout songs. I’m even posting them here for you, the discerning fans’, consideration. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Montana de la Rosa

What he last walked out to: “My Time” – Fabolous feat. Jerimih

What he should walk out to next: “Shut ‘Em Up” – Prodigy x Public Enemy

By now, everybody should know that “My Time” by Fabolous is the signature walkout song of one Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. He’s still active, so Montana de la Rosa is going to have to find something else. Since Daniel Cormier hasn’t wised up made it his walk out, the Public Enemy/Prodigy mash-up “Shut ‘Em Up” is still available for a smart fighter to walk out to. Just as triumphant, if not more, than “My Time,” the hard beats, aggressive bass and brash horns will get the crowd amped for her entrance. Listen below.

Rachael Ostovich

What she last walked out to: “Girl on Fire” –Alicia Keys



What she should walk out to next: “Wonder Woman Main Theme” – Hans Zimmer, Junkie XL, and Tina Guo

It’s not that “Girl on Fire” was a bad walkout song for Rachael Ostovich. I get the vibe of the song, and she can make it work. However, for a woman who has shrouded herself in the imagery of Wonder Woman for so much of her career, it seems a little off-brand. To that end, I think a more appropriate choice for the Hawaiian would be the main theme from the recent Wonder Woman movie. The epic score is unlike anything that any fighter in the UFC walks out to, and would certainly be in keeping with the personality Ostovich has shown to date. You can hear it below.

