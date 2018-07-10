Two weeks ago, Kai Asakura vs. Topnoi was announced for RIZIN 11, but sadly, just a few days ago, it was confirmed that Asakura would not make it due to a knee injury. In his place steps Tadaaki Yamamoto.

The bout was announced late Monday.

Tadaaki Yamamoto vs. Topnoi Thanongsaklek

A mainstay amongst Japanese flyweights for the better part of a decade, Tadaaki Yamamoto (15-10-3) – better known as “Onibozu” – is set to make his RIZIN debut on short-notice later this month.

After a 6-0 run from late 2015 to mid-2017 that saw him defeat the likes of Fumihiro Kitahara and Hayato Ishii, “Onibozu” has since lost two-straight. This includes a submission loss to Hiromasa Ogikubo – who fights in the main event of RIZIN 11 vs. Horiguchi – and a decision loss to veteran Yoshiro Maeda last month.

The loss to Maeda was his sole bout of 2018.

Topnoi Thanongsaklek – better known as Topnoi Tiger Muay Thai – has amassed an impressive 5-1 record in MMA over the span of just two years.

As one of the many young savages fighting out of Thailand, he made his highly-anticipated debut at Full Metal Dojo 10, losing to Yodkaikaew Fairtex. He returned three weeks later and starched Sawich Maruang at Full Metal Dojo 11. This wound up being the beginning of his current five-fight win streak.

The streak includes fights in Full Metal Dojo, Thailand FC, and Primal FC. As well as four finishes, one of which is a vicious knockout in just 12-seconds.

RIZIN 11 is slated to take place on July 29, live from the famed Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event is headlined by a flyweight rematch five years in the making between Kyoji Horiguchi and Hiromasa Ogikubo.

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ogikubo II

Kanna Asakura vs. Rena Kubota II

Jiri Prochazka vs. Bruno Cappelozza

Saori Ishioka vs. Miyuu Yamamoto

Satoru Kitaoka vs. Diego Brandao

Takanori Gomi vs. Melvin Guillard

Daron Cruickshank vs. Tom Santos

Rin Nakai vs. Shizuka Sugiyama

Tadaaki Yamamoto vs. Topnoi Tiger Muay Thai

