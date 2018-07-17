Brock Lesnar takes on Cain Velasquez during the heavyweight title bout during UFC 121 on October 23, 2010 in Anaheim, California.

Daniel Cormier won the UFC heavyweight title against the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history, Stipe Miocic. He becomes the 5th UFC fighter to win belts in two divisions, and the 2nd to hold two UFC belts simultaneously.

Despite this amazing accolade, Cormier spent little time to soak in the moment, and immediately called out his next opponent.

“Brock Lesnar, get your ass in here!”

Daniel had summoned the beast. Making the most of this moment, both Cormier and Lesnar shoved each other, got verbal jabs in on the mic, and effectively created a base for their rivalry.

However, you might contend that their rivalry goes back further than July 7th, 2018. In fact, one could say their rivalry goes back to October 10th, 2010. On that night almost 8 years ago, Brock Lesnar lost his belt via TKO to DC’s friend and training partner, Cain Velasquez.

Prior to the loss, Lesnar was going on two years as the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. Cain was poised for a title shot after going 8-0 in the UFC. Cormier was one year into his pro-MMA career and undefeated at 5-0. Despite being relatively green in the sport of MMA, Daniel Cormier was a highly credentialed wrestler.

He was a 2003 Pan American Games gold medalist, a five-time US Nationals champion, four-time US World Team member, a 2007 World bronze medalist. He was even the team captain for the USA Olympic team in the year prior to his MMA debut. If there were ever a secret weapon for a training camp to compete against Brock Lesnar, Cormier was it. He undoubtedly played a vital role in Cain’s training camp.

“Technique will beat size in most occasions.” -Daniel Cormier, MMA Warehouse interview, 2010.

Technique reigned supreme on that October night. With the help of Daniel Cormier, Cain was prepared to defend the takedown, land his own takedown, and to ultimately nullify Lesnar’s primary weapon. It took Cain less than 5 minutes to be declared the victor.

Cormier was part of the team who trained Cain to destroy Brock Lesnar. Cormier was one of the four men who walked Cain to the octagon on fight night. He stood in Cain’s corner, and celebrated in the cage after Cain had laid waste to Mr. Lesnar.

This would be the last night that Brock held a UFC belt, or even fought for one—until now. Eight years after losing his belt, Brock is getting a 2nd chance to make it right. Brock Lesnar can reclaim the UFC heavyweight belt and regain his reputation as the world’s baddest man, and he can do all of it at the expense of a man who helped take it all away in the first place.

Make no mistake. Brock Lesnar has not forgotten what happened to him at UFC 121. Prior to this fight, people thought he was the scariest fighter out there. That fight not only changed his appearance in the public eye, but it also quite literally changed his physical appearance. You can still see the scar where his left cheek was split open by Cain Velasquez.

If this fight takes place, expect Brock to be very well prepared. This is a major opportunity for him to put rooted demons of his past to rest once and for all. And if you don’t think a behemoth like Brock Lesnar has a chance, even a small one, against a man who can make 205 pounds, you might want to think again.

