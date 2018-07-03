They call him “The Zohan”. Lauzon MMA’s Randy Costa dazzles in his pro debut. (Photo courtesy of Brian Gerson).

At Cage Titans 39, MMASucka spoke with ‘The Zohan’ Randy Costa following his dominant 46 second TKO victory over Stacey Anderson.

MMASucka was live on the scene in Kingston, Massachusetts at Pinz for Cage Titans 39 this past Saturday. As usual, the fights were entertaining, the crowd was lively, and the drinks were flowing. All the elements of a Cage Titans show were there, just at a different venue.

Although many dedicated fans were confused and concerned at the future of Cage Titans events, promotion owner and match-maker, Mike Polvere assured the masses that the promotion would continue to mainly operate out of Plymouth Memorial Hall.

The brilliant performance erupted the Kingston Pinz, sending the crowd into an uncontrollable frenzy. One that was possibly audible within a three-mile radius of the venue. Costa spoke about the support he received leading up to, during, and immediately after his bout. Truthfully, all the love left the ‘The Zohan’ without words.

The bout held a lot of meaning for Costa. It was the first time in nearly four years that he made the walk to the cage. This fight was a chance to put forward his new life through an aggressive and dangerous forum. Yet, most importantly, the fight represented the beginning of a challenge his best friend laid out for him some years ago.

In the New England fight community, the story of Devin Carrier is known and mourned over. The Lauzon MMA fighter tragically lost his life far too early when he and his brother were involved in a single car crash off of Route 140 in Lakeville. In the crash, the car struck a tree off of the highway. Once authorities and emergency rescue reached the scene, they transported Devin Carrier to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The younger brother Logan Carrier suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and fortunately survived.

This moment shocked the New England fight community to its perceived hardened and tough core. Only a few hours earlier, Devin Carrier was training at the Lauzon gym preparing for CES 37. A day later, and he was no longer with us.

Costa spoke about his friendship with Carrier and the emotions of fight week, carrying the weight on his best friend’s life and story with him.

If you would like to donate or support Team Carrier and the Devin Carrier Memorial MMA Charitable Foundation Inc. visit teamcarrier.com. You can help support the foundation by purchasing Team Carrier gear or donating.

To get a behind the scenes look at Randy Costa’s Cage Titans 39 bout, check out the after-movie directed and produced by TISN Social Media Management.

