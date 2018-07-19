Share on Facebook

The Professional Fighters League touched down at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, July 19. Heavyweights and featherweights duked it out to see who would earn enough points to move onto the PFL postseason. Stay tuned to MMASucka for PFL 4 live results.

Main Card

Lance Palmer vs. Tuerxun Jumabieke
Andre Harrison vs. Nazareno Malegarie
Francimar Barroso vs. Jack May
Alexandre de Almeida vs. Steven Siler
Alex Nicholson vs. Philipe Lins

Preliminary Card

Jared Rosholt vs. Kevin Tiller
Bekbulat Magomedov vs. Timur Valiev
Max Coga def. Marcos Galvao via TKO (punches) at 2:19 of R3
Josh Copeland def. Shawn Jordan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Valdrin Istrefi def. Daniel Gallemore via TKO (Referee’s stoppage due to leg kicks) at 1:42 of R2

