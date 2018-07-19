Photo courtesy of Professional Fighters League (PFLmma.com)

The Professional Fighters League touched down at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, July 19. Heavyweights and featherweights duked it out to see who would earn enough points to move onto the PFL postseason. Stay tuned to MMASucka for PFL 4 live results.

Main Card

Lance Palmer vs. Tuerxun Jumabieke

Andre Harrison vs. Nazareno Malegarie

Francimar Barroso vs. Jack May

Alexandre de Almeida vs. Steven Siler

Alex Nicholson vs. Philipe Lins

Preliminary Card

Jared Rosholt vs. Kevin Tiller

Bekbulat Magomedov vs. Timur Valiev

Max Coga def. Marcos Galvao via TKO (punches) at 2:19 of R3

Josh Copeland def. Shawn Jordan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Valdrin Istrefi def. Daniel Gallemore via TKO (Referee’s stoppage due to leg kicks) at 1:42 of R2