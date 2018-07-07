Photo courtesy of CES MMA.

New England just got another exciting title bout set for summer’s end. This afternoon, CES officials announced Nate Andrews‘ first lightweight title defense for the upcoming CES 51 in August. At the event, Andrews will defend his title against D’Juan Owens.

A few weeks earlier, Andrews announced via The Room Podcast, he would be defending his title at the CES 51 event. Yet, his opponent was undetermined at that moment.

The bout becomes the second professional title put on the line in August. Earlier this summer, the CES promotion announced Bruce Boyington will battle Sean Soriano for the vacant featherweight title. Boyington and Soriano both hail from the New England region, Boyington from Maine and Soriano from Rhode Island. The newly announced title bout pits an out-of-state fighter, Owens (North Carolina), against Rhode Island’s own Andrews.

Andrews first earned the organization’s lightweight strap at CES 49 when he defeated Chris Padilla by submission in the second round of the bout. The win earned ‘The Snake’ CES’s vacant lightweight title. Prior to earning a shot at the promotion’s vacant title, Andrews compiled six consecutive victories. The streak included stoppages over Julian Lane and Boyington.

Overall, Andrews holds a record of 13-1 as a professional. All but one of his pro bouts were under the CES banner. On top of his impressive one-loss record is a 100 percent finish rate. Of his 13 victories, eight came by submission while five were by KO/TKO.

If the details of his record are not intriguing enough, the Rhode Island fighter is the No. 1-ranked lightweight in the Northeast region* (ranking by Tapology.com). Even more impressive, he is the No. 11-ranked regional lightweight in the United States*.

“I can’t wait to get back in there and defend my belt,” Andrews said in a press release. “Fans should expect a very exciting fight. They should expect me bringing the fight and going for the finish like I always do.”

“I’m not sure how it’s going to end,” he added. “But I’m getting my hand raised and I’m adding another stoppage to my resume”.

The challenger holds a similar accolade within his region. D’Juan Owens, fighting out of North Carolina, is the No. 1 pro lightweight in the region*. Owens is an experienced fighter in and out of the cage. A veteran of the Marines earns him the distinction outside, while his extensive record does so inside.

The Carolina product fought in multiple weight classes throughout his pro career and has a good amount of cage experience as CES 51 represents his 30th pro bout. Owens even has experience inside the CES cage. He competed at CES 27 where he battled former promotional champion Luis Felix to a unanimous decision that did not go Owens’ way.

His record overall sits at 16-12-1. The North Carolina fighter has 10 stoppages in his MMA career. Six came by submission while four ended by way of KO/TKO.

For Owens, earning the title represents a big step in his long career.

“That CES belt would mean a lot to me”, says Owens. “I see this fight ending no later than the third round, with me submitting Nate after some ground-and-pound. We’re going to trade on the feet, I think I’m going to drop him, and I’m going to make him tap.”

In addition to the lightweight title fight, two more matchups were added to the event. Airing on the televised part of the card, lightweights Lewis Corapi and Jacob Bohn meet. The second announced matchup will not air on AXS TV, yet it features a rising New England prospect, Fabio Cherant. Cherant makes a quick turnaround when he faces Buck Pineau, as he recently competed at CES 50. There he earned his second professional victory by submitting Marquis Allen in the first round of the contest.

CES 51 takes place from the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island on August 3rd. The main card of the event will be televised live on AXS TV.

-* Rankings by Tapology.com

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Nate Andrews vs. D’Juan Owens Official for CES 51