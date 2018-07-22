HAMBURG, GERMANY – JULY 21: (L-R) Opponents Mauricio Rua of Brazil and Anthony Smith pose for the media during the UFC Fight Night Weigh-in event at the Radisson Blu Hotel on July 21, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 134 staff picks are in. All the action takes place today on this Sunday, July 22nd from Hamburg, Germany featuring a light heavyweight clash between former champion Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua and finishing machine Anthony Smith.

A second light heavyweight fight will take place in the co-main event slot, seeing former title challenger Glover Teixeira set to face off against #9-ranked Corey Anderson. All of the main card action will begin at 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT) live on Fox Sports 1.

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 134 below, as well as current records in 2018.

Michael DeSantis: 113-50

2T. Ryan Wagner: 107-56

2T. Mitchell Banuelos: 107-56

4T. Wesley Riddle: 104-59

4T. Omar Villagrana: 104-59

6. Jeremy Brand: 97-62

7. Eddie Gallo: 94-69

8. Mike Skytte: 84-73

9. Justin Pierrot: 71-68

10. Jason Burgos: 67-36

11. Jacob Debets: 59-33

12. Nick Godin: 49-27

13. Brian Gerson: 44-29

14. Matt Bricker: 34-23

15. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25

red = currently inactive from making picks

Nasrat Haqparast (8-2) vs. Marc Diakiese (12-2)

Jeremy Brand: Diakiese via UD

Wesley Riddle: Haqparast via UD

Mike Skytte: N/A

Justin Pierrot: Diakiese via UD

Michael DeSantis: Diakiese via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Haqparast via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Diakiese via Round 1 TKO

Eddie Gallo: Diakiese via UD

Omar Villagrana: Diakiese via UD

Brian Gerson: Diakiese via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Diakiese via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Haqparast: 2

Staff picking Diakiese: 8

Danny Roberts (15-3) vs. David Zawada (16-3)

Jeremy Brand: Roberts via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Roberts via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: N/A

Justin Pierrot: Roberts via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Roberts via UD

Ryan Wagner: Roberts via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Roberts via Round 2 TKO

Eddie Gallo: Zawada via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Roberts via Round 3 TKO Rou

Brian Gerson: Roberts via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Zawada via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Roberts: 8

Staff picking Zawada: 2

Marcin Tybura (16-4) vs. Stefan Struve (32-10)

Jeremy Brand: Tybura via UD

Wesley Riddle: Tybura via UD

Mike Skytte: N/A

Justin Pierrot: Struve via UD

Michael DeSantis: Tybura via UD

Ryan Wagner: Tybura via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Tybura via UD

Eddie Gallo: Struve via Round 1 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Struve via Round 2 TKO

Brian Gerson: Struve via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Struve via Round 2 SUB

Staff picking Tybura: 5

Staff picking Struve: 5

Vitor Miranda (13-6) vs. Abu Azaitar (13-1-1, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Azaitar via Round 3 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Azaitar via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte:

Justin Pierrot: Miranda via SD

Michael DeSantis: Azaitar via UD

Ryan Wagner: Azaitar via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Azaitar via UD

Eddie Gallo: Azaitar via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Azaitar via Round 1 TKO

Brian Gerson:Azaitar via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Azaitar via UD

Staff picking Miranda: 1

Staff picking Azaitar: 9

Glover Teixeira (27-6) vs. Corey Anderson (10-4)

Jeremy Brand: Teixeira via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Teixeira via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: N/A

Justin Pierrot: Anderson via UD

Michael DeSantis: Teixeira via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Anderson via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Teixeira via UD

Eddie Gallo: Anderson via UD

Omar Villagrana: Anderson via UD

Brian Gerson: Teixeira via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Teixeira via UD

Staff picking Teixeira: 6

Staff picking Anderson: 4

Shogun Rua (24-10) vs. Anthony Smith (29-13)

Jeremy Brand: Shogun via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Smith via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: N/A

Justin Pierrot: Smith via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Smith via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Shogun via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Smith via Round 1 TKO

Eddie Gallo: Shogun via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Smith via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Shogun via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Smith via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Rua: 4

Staff picking Smith: 6

