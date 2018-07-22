UFC Fight Night 134 staff picks are in. All the action takes place today on this Sunday, July 22nd from Hamburg, Germany featuring a light heavyweight clash between former champion Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua and finishing machine Anthony Smith.
A second light heavyweight fight will take place in the co-main event slot, seeing former title challenger Glover Teixeira set to face off against #9-ranked Corey Anderson. All of the main card action will begin at 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT) live on Fox Sports 1.
The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.
Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 134 below, as well as current records in 2018.
Staff Records after Bellator 203 and UFC Fight Night 133:
- Michael DeSantis: 113-50
2T. Ryan Wagner: 107-56
2T. Mitchell Banuelos: 107-56
4T. Wesley Riddle: 104-59
4T. Omar Villagrana: 104-59
6. Jeremy Brand: 97-62
7. Eddie Gallo: 94-69
8. Mike Skytte: 84-73
9. Justin Pierrot: 71-68
10. Jason Burgos: 67-36
11. Jacob Debets: 59-33
12. Nick Godin: 49-27
13. Brian Gerson: 44-29
14. Matt Bricker: 34-23
15. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25
red = currently inactive from making picks
Nasrat Haqparast (8-2) vs. Marc Diakiese (12-2)
Jeremy Brand: Diakiese via UD
Wesley Riddle: Haqparast via UD
Mike Skytte: N/A
Justin Pierrot: Diakiese via UD
Michael DeSantis: Diakiese via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Haqparast via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Diakiese via Round 1 TKO
Eddie Gallo: Diakiese via UD
Omar Villagrana: Diakiese via UD
Brian Gerson: Diakiese via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: Diakiese via Round 1 TKO
Staff picking Haqparast: 2
Staff picking Diakiese: 8
Danny Roberts (15-3) vs. David Zawada (16-3)
Jeremy Brand: Roberts via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Roberts via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: N/A
Justin Pierrot: Roberts via Round 1 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Roberts via UD
Ryan Wagner: Roberts via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Roberts via Round 2 TKO
Eddie Gallo: Zawada via Round 3 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Roberts via Round 3 TKO Rou
Brian Gerson: Roberts via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: Zawada via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Roberts: 8
Staff picking Zawada: 2
Marcin Tybura (16-4) vs. Stefan Struve (32-10)
Jeremy Brand: Tybura via UD
Wesley Riddle: Tybura via UD
Mike Skytte: N/A
Justin Pierrot: Struve via UD
Michael DeSantis: Tybura via UD
Ryan Wagner: Tybura via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Tybura via UD
Eddie Gallo: Struve via Round 1 SUB
Omar Villagrana: Struve via Round 2 TKO
Brian Gerson: Struve via Round 1 SUB
Matt Bricker: Struve via Round 2 SUB
Staff picking Tybura: 5
Staff picking Struve: 5
Vitor Miranda (13-6) vs. Abu Azaitar (13-1-1, 1 NC)
Jeremy Brand: Azaitar via Round 3 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Azaitar via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte:
Justin Pierrot: Miranda via SD
Michael DeSantis: Azaitar via UD
Ryan Wagner: Azaitar via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Azaitar via UD
Eddie Gallo: Azaitar via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Azaitar via Round 1 TKO
Brian Gerson:Azaitar via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Azaitar via UD
Staff picking Miranda: 1
Staff picking Azaitar: 9
Glover Teixeira (27-6) vs. Corey Anderson (10-4)
Jeremy Brand: Teixeira via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Teixeira via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: N/A
Justin Pierrot: Anderson via UD
Michael DeSantis: Teixeira via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Anderson via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Teixeira via UD
Eddie Gallo: Anderson via UD
Omar Villagrana: Anderson via UD
Brian Gerson: Teixeira via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Teixeira via UD
Staff picking Teixeira: 6
Staff picking Anderson: 4
Shogun Rua (24-10) vs. Anthony Smith (29-13)
Jeremy Brand: Shogun via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Smith via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: N/A
Justin Pierrot: Smith via Round 1 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Smith via Round 3 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Shogun via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Smith via Round 1 TKO
Eddie Gallo: Shogun via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Smith via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Shogun via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Smith via Round 1 TKO
Staff picking Rua: 4
Staff picking Smith: 6
