BOISE, ID – JULY 13: Blagoy Ivanov poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at The Grove Hotel on July 13, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

UFC Fight Night 133 is the final of three cards this weekend being counted towards our MMASucka staff picks. All the action begins this evening, July 14th, from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho, the first ever visit to the city and state. Heavyweight Junior dos Santos will make his return following a tainted supplement suspension to fight UFC debutant and former WSOF/PFL heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov in the night’s five-round main event.

Welterweights Sage Northcutt and Zak Ottow will battle in the night’s co-main event, while Chad Mendes returns after a two year suspension to fight #12-ranked featherweight Myles Jury. Idaho’s six-fight main card will begin live on Fox Sports 1 at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT).

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 133 below, as well as current records in 2018.

Staff Records after Bellator 202:

Michael DeSantis: 106-45

2. Mitchell Banuelos: 101-50

3. Ryan Wagner: 100-51

4T. Wesley Riddle: 98-53

4T. Omar Villagrana: 98-53

6. Jeremy Brand: 90-57

7. Ed Gallo: 87-64

8. Mike Skytte: 78-67

9T. Justin Pierrot: 67-60

9T. Jason Burgos: 67-36

11. Jacob Debets: 59-33

12. Nick Godin: 49-27

13. Brian Gerson: 37-24

14. Matt Bricker: 28-17

15. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25

red = currently inactive from making picks

Cat Zingano (9-3) vs. Marion Reneau (9-3-1)

Jeremy Brand: Reneau via UD

Wesley Riddle: Reneau via UD

Mike Skytte: Zingano via UD

Justin Pierrot: Reneau via SD

Michael DeSantis: Zingano via UD

Ryan Wagner: Zingano via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Zingano via UD

Ed Gallo: Zingano via UD

Omar Villagrana: Zingano via UD

Brian Gerson: Zingano via UD

Matt Bricker: Reneau via UD

Staff picking Zingano: 7

Staff picking Reneau: 4

Myles Jury (17-2) vs. Chad Mendes (17-4)

Jeremy Brand: Mendes via UD

Wesley Riddle: Mendes via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Mendes via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Jury via UD

Michael DeSantis: Mendes via UD

Ryan Wagner: Mendes via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Mendes via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Mendes via UD

Omar Villagrana: Mendes via UD

Brian Gerson: Mendes via UD

Matt Bricker: Mendes via UD

Staff picking Jury: 1

Staff picking Mendes: 10

Randy Brown (10-2) vs. Niko Price (11-1, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Price via UD

Wesley Riddle: Brown via UD

Mike Skytte: Brown via UD

Justin Pierrot: Brown via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Brown via UD

Ryan Wagner: Brown via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Brown via UD

Ed Gallo: Price via UD

Omar Villagrana: Brown via UD

Brian Gerson: Brown via UD

Matt Bricker: Brown via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Brown: 9

Staff picking Price: 2

Dennis Bermudez (17-8) vs. Rick Glenn (20-5-1)

Jeremy Brand: Glenn via UD

Wesley Riddle: Bermudez via UD

Mike Skytte: Bermudez via UD

Justin Pierrot: Glenn via UD

Michael DeSantis: Bermudez via UD

Ryan Wagner: Bermudez via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Bermudez via UD

Ed Gallo: Bermudez via UD

Omar Villagrana: Bermudez via UD

Brian Gerson: Bermudez via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Glenn via UD

Staff picking Bermudez: 8

Staff picking Glenn: 3

Sage Northcutt (10-2) vs. Zak Ottow (16-5)

Jeremy Brand: Ottow via UD

Wesley Riddle: Ottow via SD

Mike Skytte: Ottow via UD

Justin Pierrot: Ottow via UD

Michael DeSantis: Ottow via UD

Ryan Wagner: Ottow via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Ottow via UD

Ed Gallo: Northcutt via UD

Omar Villagrana: Ottow via UD

Brian Gerson: Ottow via SD

Matt Bricker: Ottow via UD

Staff picking Northcutt: 1

Staff picking Ottow: 10

Junior dos Santos (18-5) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (16-1-1)

Jeremy Brand: Ivanov via Round 4 TKO

Wesley Riddle: dos Santos via UD

Mike Skytte: Ivanov via UD

Justin Pierrot: Ivanov via UD

Michael DeSantis: dos Santos via UD

Ryan Wagner: dos Santos via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Ivanov via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: dos Santos via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Ivanov via Round 2 TKO

Brian Gerson: Ivanov via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Ivanov via UD

Staff picking dos Santos: 4

Staff picking Ivanov: 7

