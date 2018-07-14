UFC Fight Night 133 is the final of three cards this weekend being counted towards our MMASucka staff picks. All the action begins this evening, July 14th, from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho, the first ever visit to the city and state. Heavyweight Junior dos Santos will make his return following a tainted supplement suspension to fight UFC debutant and former WSOF/PFL heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov in the night’s five-round main event.
Welterweights Sage Northcutt and Zak Ottow will battle in the night’s co-main event, while Chad Mendes returns after a two year suspension to fight #12-ranked featherweight Myles Jury. Idaho’s six-fight main card will begin live on Fox Sports 1 at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT).
Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 133 below, as well as current records in 2018.
Staff Records after Bellator 202:
- Michael DeSantis: 106-45
2. Mitchell Banuelos: 101-50
3. Ryan Wagner: 100-51
4T. Wesley Riddle: 98-53
4T. Omar Villagrana: 98-53
6. Jeremy Brand: 90-57
7. Ed Gallo: 87-64
8. Mike Skytte: 78-67
9T. Justin Pierrot: 67-60
9T. Jason Burgos: 67-36
11. Jacob Debets: 59-33
12. Nick Godin: 49-27
13. Brian Gerson: 37-24
14. Matt Bricker: 28-17
15. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25
red = currently inactive from making picks
Cat Zingano (9-3) vs. Marion Reneau (9-3-1)
Jeremy Brand: Reneau via UD
Wesley Riddle: Reneau via UD
Mike Skytte: Zingano via UD
Justin Pierrot: Reneau via SD
Michael DeSantis: Zingano via UD
Ryan Wagner: Zingano via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Zingano via UD
Ed Gallo: Zingano via UD
Omar Villagrana: Zingano via UD
Brian Gerson: Zingano via UD
Matt Bricker: Reneau via UD
Staff picking Zingano: 7
Staff picking Reneau: 4
Myles Jury (17-2) vs. Chad Mendes (17-4)
Jeremy Brand: Mendes via UD
Wesley Riddle: Mendes via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Mendes via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Jury via UD
Michael DeSantis: Mendes via UD
Ryan Wagner: Mendes via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Mendes via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Mendes via UD
Omar Villagrana: Mendes via UD
Brian Gerson: Mendes via UD
Matt Bricker: Mendes via UD
Staff picking Jury: 1
Staff picking Mendes: 10
Randy Brown (10-2) vs. Niko Price (11-1, 1 NC)
Jeremy Brand: Price via UD
Wesley Riddle: Brown via UD
Mike Skytte: Brown via UD
Justin Pierrot: Brown via Round 3 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Brown via UD
Ryan Wagner: Brown via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Brown via UD
Ed Gallo: Price via UD
Omar Villagrana: Brown via UD
Brian Gerson: Brown via UD
Matt Bricker: Brown via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Brown: 9
Staff picking Price: 2
Dennis Bermudez (17-8) vs. Rick Glenn (20-5-1)
Jeremy Brand: Glenn via UD
Wesley Riddle: Bermudez via UD
Mike Skytte: Bermudez via UD
Justin Pierrot: Glenn via UD
Michael DeSantis: Bermudez via UD
Ryan Wagner: Bermudez via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Bermudez via UD
Ed Gallo: Bermudez via UD
Omar Villagrana: Bermudez via UD
Brian Gerson: Bermudez via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: Glenn via UD
Staff picking Bermudez: 8
Staff picking Glenn: 3
Sage Northcutt (10-2) vs. Zak Ottow (16-5)
Jeremy Brand: Ottow via UD
Wesley Riddle: Ottow via SD
Mike Skytte: Ottow via UD
Justin Pierrot: Ottow via UD
Michael DeSantis: Ottow via UD
Ryan Wagner: Ottow via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Ottow via UD
Ed Gallo: Northcutt via UD
Omar Villagrana: Ottow via UD
Brian Gerson: Ottow via SD
Matt Bricker: Ottow via UD
Staff picking Northcutt: 1
Staff picking Ottow: 10
Junior dos Santos (18-5) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (16-1-1)
Jeremy Brand: Ivanov via Round 4 TKO
Wesley Riddle: dos Santos via UD
Mike Skytte: Ivanov via UD
Justin Pierrot: Ivanov via UD
Michael DeSantis: dos Santos via UD
Ryan Wagner: dos Santos via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Ivanov via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: dos Santos via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Ivanov via Round 2 TKO
Brian Gerson: Ivanov via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Ivanov via UD
Staff picking dos Santos: 4
Staff picking Ivanov: 7
