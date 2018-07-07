UFC 226 staff picks are in. With part two of International Fight Week here, this one is unquestionably a must-see.
The event will begin later tonight on this July 7th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a superfight to remember for the UFC Heavyweight Championship between current title holder Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
An anticipated bout between current featherweight champion Max Holloway and challenger Brian Ortega was scheduled for the co-main event. However, in the days leading up to the event, Holloway was pulled attributable by concussion-like symptoms. In turn, a fantastic heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis was moved to that slot.
The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.
Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC 226 below, as well as current records in 2018.
Staff Records after The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale:
- Michael DeSantis: 102-40
2T. Ryan Wagner: 96-46
2T. Mitchell Banuelos: 96-46
4T. Wesley Riddle: 95-47
4T. Omar Villagrana: 95-47
6. Jeremy Brand: 85-53
7. Ed Gallo: 84-58
8. Mike Skytte: 73-63
9. Jason Burgos: 67-36
10. Justin Pierrot: 65-55
11. Jacob Debets: 59-33
12. Nick Godin: 49-27
13. Brian Gerson: 33-19
14. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25
15. Matt Bricker: 25-11
red = currently inactive from making picks
Gokhan Saki (1-1) vs. Khalil Rountree (7-3)
Jeremy Brand: Rountree via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Saki via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Saki via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Saki via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Saki via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Saki via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Rountree via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Saki via Round 3 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Saki via Round 1 TKO
Brian Gerson: Rountree via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Saki via Round 1 TKO
Staff picking Saki: 8
Staff picking Rountree: 3
Michael Chiesa (14-3) vs. Anthony Pettis (20-7)
Jeremy Brand: Pettis via UD
Wesley Riddle: Pettis via UD
Mike Skytte: Pettis via UD
Justin Pierrot: Chiesa via UD
Michael DeSantis: Pettis via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Pettis via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Pettis via UD
Ed Gallo: Chiesa via UD
Omar Villagrana: Chiesa via UD
Brian Gerson: Chiesa via Round 1 SUB
Matt Bricker: Chiesa via Round 2 SUB
Staff picking Chiesa: 5
Staff picking Pettis: 6
Paul Felder (15-3) vs. Mike Perry (11-3)
Jeremy Brand: Felder via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Felder via Round 3 TKO
Mike Skytte: Felder via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Felder via UD
Michael DeSantis: Felder via UD
Ryan Wagner: Felder via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Felder via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Felder via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Felder via UD
Brian Gerson: Felder via UD
Matt Bricker: Perry via Round 1 TKO
Staff picking Felder: 10
Staff picking Perry: 1
Francis Ngannou (11-2) vs. Derrick Lewis (19-5, 1 NC)
Jeremy Brand: Ngannou via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Lewis via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Ngannou via Round 3 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Ngannou via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Lewis via Round 3 TKO
Ed Gallo: Ngannou via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO
Brian Gerson: Lewis via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Ngannou via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Ngannou: 8
Staff picking Lewis: 3
Stipe Miocic (18-2) vs. Daniel Cormier (20-1, 1 NC)
Jeremy Brand: Cormier via Round 4 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Cormier via Round 3 TKO
Mike Skytte: Cormier via UD
Justin Pierrot: Cormier via UD
Michael DeSantis: Miocic via UD
Ryan Wagner: Miocic via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Miocic via UD
Ed Gallo: Cormier via UD
Omar Villagrana: Miocic via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Miocic via UD
Matt Bricker: Miocic via UD
Staff picking Miocic: 6
Staff picking Cormier: 5
FEATURED IMAGE:
Embed from Getty Images
