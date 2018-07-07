LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 06: (L-R) Opponents Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier face off during the UFC 226 weigh-in inside T-Mobile Arena on July 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC 226 staff picks are in. With part two of International Fight Week here, this one is unquestionably a must-see.

The event will begin later tonight on this July 7th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a superfight to remember for the UFC Heavyweight Championship between current title holder Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

An anticipated bout between current featherweight champion Max Holloway and challenger Brian Ortega was scheduled for the co-main event. However, in the days leading up to the event, Holloway was pulled attributable by concussion-like symptoms. In turn, a fantastic heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis was moved to that slot.

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC 226 below, as well as current records in 2018.

Staff Records after The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale:

Michael DeSantis: 102-40

2T. Ryan Wagner: 96-46

2T. Mitchell Banuelos: 96-46

4T. Wesley Riddle: 95-47

4T. Omar Villagrana: 95-47

6. Jeremy Brand: 85-53

7. Ed Gallo: 84-58

8. Mike Skytte: 73-63

9. Jason Burgos: 67-36

10. Justin Pierrot: 65-55

11. Jacob Debets: 59-33

12. Nick Godin: 49-27

13. Brian Gerson: 33-19

14. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25

15. Matt Bricker: 25-11

red = currently inactive from making picks

Gokhan Saki (1-1) vs. Khalil Rountree (7-3)

Jeremy Brand: Rountree via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Saki via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Saki via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Saki via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Saki via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Saki via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Rountree via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Saki via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Saki via Round 1 TKO

Brian Gerson: Rountree via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Saki via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Saki: 8

Staff picking Rountree: 3

Michael Chiesa (14-3) vs. Anthony Pettis (20-7)

Jeremy Brand: Pettis via UD

Wesley Riddle: Pettis via UD

Mike Skytte: Pettis via UD

Justin Pierrot: Chiesa via UD

Michael DeSantis: Pettis via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Pettis via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Pettis via UD

Ed Gallo: Chiesa via UD

Omar Villagrana: Chiesa via UD

Brian Gerson: Chiesa via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Chiesa via Round 2 SUB

Staff picking Chiesa: 5

Staff picking Pettis: 6

Paul Felder (15-3) vs. Mike Perry (11-3)

Jeremy Brand: Felder via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Felder via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Felder via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Felder via UD

Michael DeSantis: Felder via UD

Ryan Wagner: Felder via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Felder via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Felder via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Felder via UD

Brian Gerson: Felder via UD

Matt Bricker: Perry via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Felder: 10

Staff picking Perry: 1

Francis Ngannou (11-2) vs. Derrick Lewis (19-5, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Ngannou via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Lewis via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Ngannou via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Ngannou via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Lewis via Round 3 TKO

Ed Gallo: Ngannou via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Brian Gerson: Lewis via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Ngannou via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Ngannou: 8

Staff picking Lewis: 3

Stipe Miocic (18-2) vs. Daniel Cormier (20-1, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Cormier via Round 4 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Cormier via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Cormier via UD

Justin Pierrot: Cormier via UD

Michael DeSantis: Miocic via UD

Ryan Wagner: Miocic via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Miocic via UD

Ed Gallo: Cormier via UD

Omar Villagrana: Miocic via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Miocic via UD

Matt Bricker: Miocic via UD

Staff picking Miocic: 6

Staff picking Cormier: 5

