International Fight Week brings us the first of two cards for MMASucka’s staff picks. Later this evening will see The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale featuring a main event between longtime UFC veteran Brad Tavares and on-the-rise contender Israel Adesanya.
Our headliner sits just above two separate fights from those victorious on season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter. Undefeated lightweight finalists Mike Trizano and Joe Giannetti meet in the co-main event, while undefeated featherweight finalists Jay Cucciniello and Brad Katona meet in the fight beforehand.
The main card action will begin tonight at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT) live on Fox Sports 1.
Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 132 below, as well as current records in 2018.
Staff Records after Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara
- Michael DeSantis: 99-37
2T. Ryan Wagner: 93-43
2T. Mitchell Banuelos: 93-43
4T. Wesley Riddle: 92-44
4T. Omar Villagrana: 92-44
6T. Jeremy Brand: 82-50
6T. Ed Gallo: 82-54
8. Mike Skytte: 73-63
9. Jason Burgos: 67-36
10. Justin Pierrot: 61-53
11. Jacob Debets: 59-33
12. Nick Godin: 49-27
13. Brian Gerson: 30-16
14. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25
15. Matt Bricker: 23-7
red = currently inactive from making picks
Alessio Di Chiricio (11-1) vs. Julian Marquez (7-1)
Jeremy Brand: Marquez via Round 1 SUB
Wesley Riddle: Marquez via Round 2 SUB
Mike Skytte: Marquez via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Marquez via UD
Michael DeSantis: Marquez via Round 1 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Marquez via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Marquez via Round 2 SUB
Ed Gallo: Di Chirico via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Marquez via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Marquez via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Di Chiricio: 1
Staff picking Marquez: 9
Roxanne Modafferi (21-15) vs. Barb Honchak (10-4)
Jeremy Brand: Modafferi via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Honchak via UD
Mike Skytte: Modafferi via UD
Justin Pierrot: Modafferi via UD
Michael DeSantis: Honchak via UD
Ryan Wagner: Honchak via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Honchak via UD
Ed Gallo: Honchak via UD
Brian Gerson: Modafferi via UD
Matt Bricker: Honchak via UD
Staff picking Modafferi: 4
Staff picking Honchak: 6
Alex Caceres (13-11, 1 NC) vs. Martin Bravo (12-1)
Jeremy Brand: Caceres via UD
Wesley Riddle: Caceres via UD
Mike Skytte: Bravo via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Caceres via UD
Michael DeSantis: Caceres via UD
Ryan Wagner: Caceres via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Caceres via UD
Ed Gallo: Bravo via UD
Brian Gerson: Caceres via UD
Matt Bricker: Bravo via UD
Staff picking Caceres: 7
Staff picking Bravo: 3
Jay Cucciniello (9-0) vs. Brad Katona (7-0)
Jeremy Brand: Katona via Round 2 SUB
Wesley Riddle: Katona via UD
Mike Skytte: Katona via Round 3 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Katona via Round 3 SUB
Michael DeSantis: Katona via UD
Ryan Wagner: Katona via Round 2 SUB
Mitchell Banuelos: Cucciniello via Round 3 TKO
Ed Gallo: Katona via UD
Brian Gerson: Cucciniello via UD
Matt Bricker: Katona via UD
Staff picking Cucciniello: 8
Staff picking Katona: 2
Mike Trizano (7-0) vs. Joe Giannetti (7-0)
Jeremy Brand: Giannetti via Round 1 SUB
Wesley Riddle: Giannetti via Round 2 SUB
Mike Skytte: Giannetti via Round 1 SUB
Justin Pierrot: Giannetti via Round 3 SUB
Michael DeSantis: Giannetti via Round 1 SUB
Ryan Wagner: Giannetti via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Giannetti via UD
Ed Gallo: Giannetti via UD
Brian Gerson: Giannetti via Neck & Cashed Check
Matt Bricker: Giannetti via Round 1 SUB
Staff picking Trizano: 0
Staff picking Giannetti: 10
Brad Tavares (18-5) vs. Israel Adesanya (13-0)
Jeremy Brand: Tavares via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Adesanya via Round 3 TKO
Mike Skytte: Tavares via UD
Justin Pierrot: Adesanya via UD
Michael DeSantis: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Adesanya via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Adesanya via Round 3 TKO
Ed Gallo: Tavares via UD
Brian Gerson: Adesanya via Round 3 TKO
Matt Bricker: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Tavares: 3
Staff picking Adesanya: 7
