International Fight Week brings us the first of two cards for MMASucka’s staff picks. Later this evening will see The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale featuring a main event between longtime UFC veteran Brad Tavares and on-the-rise contender Israel Adesanya.

Our headliner sits just above two separate fights from those victorious on season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter. Undefeated lightweight finalists Mike Trizano and Joe Giannetti meet in the co-main event, while undefeated featherweight finalists Jay Cucciniello and Brad Katona meet in the fight beforehand.

The main card action will begin tonight at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT) live on Fox Sports 1.

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 132 below, as well as current records in 2018.

Staff Records after Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara

Michael DeSantis: 99-37

2T. Ryan Wagner: 93-43

2T. Mitchell Banuelos: 93-43

4T. Wesley Riddle: 92-44

4T. Omar Villagrana: 92-44

6T. Jeremy Brand: 82-50

6T. Ed Gallo: 82-54

8. Mike Skytte: 73-63

9. Jason Burgos: 67-36

10. Justin Pierrot: 61-53

11. Jacob Debets: 59-33

12. Nick Godin: 49-27

13. Brian Gerson: 30-16

14. Suraj Sukumar: 28-25

15. Matt Bricker: 23-7

red = currently inactive from making picks

Alessio Di Chiricio (11-1) vs. Julian Marquez (7-1)

Jeremy Brand: Marquez via Round 1 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Marquez via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Marquez via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Marquez via UD

Michael DeSantis: Marquez via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Marquez via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Marquez via Round 2 SUB

Ed Gallo: Di Chirico via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Marquez via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Marquez via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Di Chiricio: 1

Staff picking Marquez: 9

Roxanne Modafferi (21-15) vs. Barb Honchak (10-4)

Jeremy Brand: Modafferi via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Honchak via UD

Mike Skytte: Modafferi via UD

Justin Pierrot: Modafferi via UD

Michael DeSantis: Honchak via UD

Ryan Wagner: Honchak via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Honchak via UD

Ed Gallo: Honchak via UD

Brian Gerson: Modafferi via UD

Matt Bricker: Honchak via UD

Staff picking Modafferi: 4

Staff picking Honchak: 6

Alex Caceres (13-11, 1 NC) vs. Martin Bravo (12-1)

Jeremy Brand: Caceres via UD

Wesley Riddle: Caceres via UD

Mike Skytte: Bravo via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Caceres via UD

Michael DeSantis: Caceres via UD

Ryan Wagner: Caceres via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Caceres via UD

Ed Gallo: Bravo via UD

Brian Gerson: Caceres via UD

Matt Bricker: Bravo via UD

Staff picking Caceres: 7

Staff picking Bravo: 3

Jay Cucciniello (9-0) vs. Brad Katona (7-0)

Jeremy Brand: Katona via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Katona via UD

Mike Skytte: Katona via Round 3 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Katona via Round 3 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Katona via UD

Ryan Wagner: Katona via Round 2 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Cucciniello via Round 3 TKO

Ed Gallo: Katona via UD

Brian Gerson: Cucciniello via UD

Matt Bricker: Katona via UD

Staff picking Cucciniello: 8

Staff picking Katona: 2

Mike Trizano (7-0) vs. Joe Giannetti (7-0)

Jeremy Brand: Giannetti via Round 1 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Giannetti via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Giannetti via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Giannetti via Round 3 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Giannetti via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Giannetti via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Giannetti via UD

Ed Gallo: Giannetti via UD

Brian Gerson: Giannetti via Neck & Cashed Check

Matt Bricker: Giannetti via Round 1 SUB

Staff picking Trizano: 0

Staff picking Giannetti: 10

Brad Tavares (18-5) vs. Israel Adesanya (13-0)

Jeremy Brand: Tavares via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Adesanya via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Tavares via UD

Justin Pierrot: Adesanya via UD

Michael DeSantis: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Adesanya via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Adesanya via Round 3 TKO

Ed Gallo: Tavares via UD

Brian Gerson: Adesanya via Round 3 TKO

Matt Bricker: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Tavares: 3

Staff picking Adesanya: 7

